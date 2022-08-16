Google Doodle contest winner reminds people that ‘they’re not alone’ in times of struggle
High schooler Sophie Araque-Liu shows how she leans on the support of others with her Doodle for Google submission
A new Google Doodle was unveiled on Tuesday that emphasises leaning on support systems during challenging times.
The heartwarming doodle was designed by Florida high school student Sophie Araque-Liu as part of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition, an annual contest open to K-12 students across the US. The theme for this year’s competition was "I care for myself by..."
The doodle, titled Not Alone, was inspired by the 16-year-old’s own relationship with her mother, whom she relied on for comfort and support during the Covid-19 pandemic. The image depicts two people in each other’s arms. According to Google, Araque-Liu hopes that her doodle reminds others that they are not alone.
“I care for myself by accepting others’ care for me,” she said. “Often I struggle to shoulder a burden on my own, and forget that I have so many people, like my mom, who care about me and want to help me. Opening up and letting others support me not only relieves my stress—it lets me tackle things I could never do on my own.”
Back in May, Araque-Liu’s doodle was selected as Florida’s state finalist for the national competition. She told the TCPalm at the time that she has submitted her artwork to the Google for Doodle competition for the last three years, and she never expected to make it this far.
"As I’ve been growing up, I’ve been realizing how much my parents do for me, and I’ve wanted to focus on that a lot more in my art," she told the outlet. "And focus on giving back to them in any way I can."
In addition to having her doodle featured on Google’s home page for a day, Sophie also received a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school.
Araque-Liu’s doodle is also featured in a gallery of artwork from this year’s national finalists and state winners chosen from elementary to high school students in the US, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
The 2023 Doodle for Google contest will open submissions again this winter.
