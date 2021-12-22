A woman has shared the footage captured by her doorbell camera that allegedly notified her of her husband’s infidelity.

In October, Kaylie, who goes by the username @kaylie271 on TikTok, uploaded a video taken from a recording of her smart doorbell, which appeared to show a man walking out the front door of her home before kissing the woman who exited behind him goodbye.

“When your husband is too sick to go on the family trip you planned,” she wrote in a caption on the video, before adding the hashtags #cheater and #garbage.

In the comments, viewers were horrified by the alleged evidence, with one person writing: “I’m so sorry this happened. You deserve better.”

Others questioned why Kaylie’s husband didn’t consider that his behaviour would be recorded by the doorbell camera, with the TikToker explaining that he thought the smart doorbell had been disconnected.

According to Kaylie, who spoke to Newsweek about her husband’s infidelity, she originally called him from vacation after noticing what appeared to be two people standing on the front porch of their home.

However, when she watched the entire recording, she realised that the footage actually captured her husband and his coworker.

In a follow-up video, Kaylie shared an additional angle captured by the smart doorbell, which she said shows the moment her husband’s “mistress sneaks in”.

“Sure, my husband should take the blame and most of the responsibility for opening the door to the affair. But this woman walked through it,” she said in another video, adding that the woman in question “pretended to be my friend” and would invite her son over for playdates.

According to Kaylie, her husband admitted to being intimate with the other woman during these playdates, with the TikToker noting that she isn’t sure exactly what happened as her former partner is a “liar” and she’ll “never get the truth from him”.

However, in one video, created in response to a viewer who asked whether Kaylie would be leaving her husband, she responded with a definitive yes.

Kaylie also revealed in a TikTok uploaded in November that her estranged husband has apologised for his infidelity, but that she doesn’t think “any apology is ever going to be good enough”.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be at a point where I can be like: ‘It’s okay’ because it wasn’t okay,” she added.

The Independent has contacted Kaylie for comment.