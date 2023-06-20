Female DoorDash driver reveals she dresses like a man to make deliveries safely

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A female DoorDash driver has revealed she dresses as a man to work night shifts to minimise the risks to her safety.

TikToker Tia Zakher (@tiazakher) shared a picture of her dressed in a cap, face covering, large jacket and jeans on her social media platform alongside the caption: “Pov ur scared to deliver orders at night alone but u make more money at night so u dress up as a man.”

She added: “Male privilege.”

Many of her followers on TikTok praised her ingenuity, while others gave suggestions as to how she could pull off a more “male” appearance - with a recurring comment being that she should don “baggier pants”.

However many pointed out that it was “sad” that Zakher needed to disguise herself as a man to be safe doing her job.

Her post follows several incidents in which female food delivery drivers were targeted while at work.

According to the Associated Press, there has been an increase in attacks on delivery drivers, who face the risk of threats, assault, and even kidnap while on the job.

Indeed, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that ride hail work and delivery jobs are among the most dangerous occupations in the country, while a recent report from Gig Workers Rising showed that 80 app-based workers were killed on the job between 2017 and 2022.

In 2021, a woman delivering food DoorDash was shot dead in a mugging while on the job, while in April this year a customer was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female DoorDash delivery worker.

DoorDash has a policy outlning actions it will take in cases of sexual assault whether by or against a worker. “If we determine that the sexual harassment policy has been violated, remedial action will be taken, commensurate with the severity of the offense, up to and including account deactivation. Where applicable and appropriate under the circumstances, action will also be taken to deter any such conduct in the future,” it said.