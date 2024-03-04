Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A DoorDash customer has opened up about a weird request from their driver.

Rebecca Rogers recently took to TikTok to detail the strange experience that happened to her friend after she ordered from the food delivery service. “My friend ordered DoorDash,” she began her video.

“The driver calls her, she answers assuming there’s a problem, maybe he’s lost. The guy says, ‘Hey, I have your food, I’m here.’ She said, ‘Okay, you can leave it at the door.’ [He says] ‘But like, I’m here, you’re not just going to come get it from me?’”

This led her friend to think that she made a mistake in her order and instead requested the driver to hand the food to her. While the driver confirmed that she marked the order to be left at the door, he said the “least she could do” would be to open her door and come take the order from him directly.

“She said, ‘Well, I marked it ‘leave at door,’ so handing it to me isn’t part of your job,’” Rogers continued. “He says, ‘I can’t believe you’re wasting my time like this, you effing b-word.’”

When it came time for her friend to pick up her order, she thought the bag looked like it was “thrown down” on the ground.

“She asked me, ‘Was I being difficult? Should I have just gone to the door like he wanted?’ Girl, no. A random strange man at your door having a temper tantrum that you won’t come out and interact with him?” Rogers said. “That sounds so dangerous.”

“What is going on with these food delivery places?! This is SO WEIRD!” she captioned her clip.

Since it was posted, the TikTok has received more than 200,000 views on the platform. Many people in the comments agreed that his behaviour was weird and something should be done about the driver.

“This is the whole reason you can leave directions to leave it at the door. I wait for them to drive away. I don’t open the door to random people,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “She needs to report it to DoorDash immediately.”

Other commenters shared their own similar incidents they’ve had with DoorDash drivers, including some tricks they use.

“Yeah that was fishy as hell... thankfully I haven’t had that happen because I put ‘reactive dog’ in my instructions,” one person wrote in the comments.

“This is why my account is under my husband’s name,” another commenter pointed out.

“This is why I don’t use DoorDash anymore,” a third person explained. “I keep getting guys who ignore my ‘leave at door’ and insist they hand it to me, which is frustrating when I work from home and have dogs who just end up barking instead of them just leaving it and walking away like I asked!”

This isn’t the first time someone has taken to TikTok to complain about a DoorDash driver. In another viral video, user Lacey Purciful showed video footage of her interaction with her DoorDash driver. “My lovely Dasher Corey believes I should be tipping 50 per cent,” she captioned the clip.

The video showed the delivery person handing her the pizza, while the text across the screen clarified it was a $20 pie. “I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip,” the man said as he walked away.

“Thank you,” Purciful replied, as the delivery person chimed in: “F*** you.”