Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has revealed why she decided not to lose weight for her stint on Strictly Come Dancing despite being a self-described “yo-yo dieter”.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur shot to fame after becoming the youngest-ever Dragon to join the show in 2019, at the age of 35. She is known for her business acumen and investing expertise after setting up a highly successful arts and crafts business from her university bedroom in her early twenties.

In September 2021, she joined the popular dancing contest and was partnered with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, ultimately finishing in the eighth week of the competition.

The 40-year-old said that she was “on top” of her health when she joined the BBC competition, which has recently been beset by controversy. At the time, she had been at “higher risk of type two diabetes in later life” but has since got back to higher levels of glucose, increasing her risk and making her “borderline” diabetic.

“In the run-up to Strictly, I got really on top of it,” she told Prima magazine. “I was running a lot and eating well, all because I was in a routine, so I got in great shape. But then, after I did Strictly, I lost the routine, I lost the motivation and I went back downhill.

“I saw the weight pile back on, which for me is a problem.

“Every year on my birthday, my HbA1C check tells me how close my blood sugar levels are to early-onset diabetes. And last year, my HbA1C was right on the borderline.”

According to Diabetes UK, a HbA1c measures your “average blood glucose (sugar) levels for the last two to three months”, and if it is in the higher end than a person can develop diabetes-related issues in their eyes and feet.

Davies shot to fame for appearing on ‘Dragons’ Den’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( PA )

Davis described herself as a “yo-yo dieter” and considered losing weight before joining the show but ultimately decided she was “happy with how I look”.

“I’m a big personality and I’m no different when I’m three dress sizes smaller – it really doesn’t bother me at all. What does bother me is the health side of it.”

However, she said that lifestyle changes had caused her to drop three dress sizes by “cutting out sugar” and after she had stopped having chocolate, cake, fruit, and fruit juice, as well as cutting down her alcohol intake.

She advised that “lifestyle changes” are more effective for weight loss in her experience than the “magic bullet” people may hope for.

Diabetes UK advises patients who could be close to being pre-diabetic to consult healthcare professionals for advice on how to change their lifestyle and keep glucose in target levels.

Additional reporting by agencies