Drake reveals the reason why he’s never been married: ‘My work is my priority’

Drake has spoken candidly about why he’s never tied the knot and why it’s not in “God’s Plan” for him now.

The 36-year-old music legend, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, isn’t opposed to marriage, but he’s not itching to get hitched either. “It seems like a thing of ancient times,” he told Bobbi Althoff, 25, on Really Good podcast during his 20 July appearance. Drake lay in bed, drink in hand, next to Althoff as he told her he does see himself getting married to a non-celebrity one day. However, right now, he’s not able to fully give his entire self to someone else.

“You asked me why I haven’t gotten married. The truth? I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now,” he honestly admitted.

Drake noted that the commitment to marriage, emotionally and physically, wouldn’t work with his music-focused schedule. To him, the “consistency” that comes with a lifelong relationship does not coincide with his focus on his art. “I think my work is my priority, so I wouldn’t want to not contribute as a partner,” the father of one remarked.

After Althoff referred to him as a “t**t” who preferred hookup culture more than relationships, he noted he wasn’t “Amish”. Drake’s comment reportedly wasn’t meant in an offensive manner, but to offer a contrasting argument to the podcast host’s claim.

The “One Dance” rapper expressed concern over the potential of being with someone who was with him for his money only. Although he worries about that in a future partner, he hasn’t necessarily experienced that with his former loves. He told Althoff that “the nicest thing a girl has ever done for him” was create a leather-bound book filled with their memories.

In the past, Drake has been linked to Rhianna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Kat Dennings, and the mother of his son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux.

The Canada-born star met Brussaux in 2017 and were spotted together in Amsterdam when he was supposedly dating Jennifer Lopez. Brussaux is a talented painter who was formerly going by the stage name “Rosee Divine.”

That same year, the 33-year-old artist gave birth to Adonis Mahbed Graham. Both parents are no longer in a relationship, but a source speaking to US Weekly three years ago confirmed that their co-parenting was working well, and their 5-year-old was “a very happy boy.”

On the Rap Radar podcast in 2019, Drake reiterated his refusal to be in a long-term relationship with someone. “I love my space, I love my work, and I love my routine and for me to break that for somebody, It would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle, and that is supportive of the things I’m doing,” he told Elliot Wilson and Brian ‘B.

“Have to be somebody that has taste in music. It’d have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that when we’re separate, I’m feeling like I can’t function properly without their presence.”

“I have come across it a few times, I’ve yet to be able to hold onto it, for whatever reason...”

Recently, the A-lister futher proved his lack of disregard for outdated societal expectations when he posted on Instagram with pink nail polish on.

He responded to the negative comments that filled his post and said: “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE RICH FLEX.”