Fan throws phone at Drake during Chicago concert

Drake has become the latest victim of the growing phone-throwing trend, after he narrowly-missed being hit by a device during a recent concert in Chicago.

The rapper, who is currently touring alongside 21 Savage, covered Ginuwine’s song ‘Anxious’ when an over-excited fan launched the attack.

Luckily, he saw it coming and attempted to catch the device, however, he missed and it landed across the stage.

Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X, and Kelsea Ballerini have all been targeted with flying objects in recent weeks.

No one was injured during the incident.