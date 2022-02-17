Drake given a $77,000 custom ring featuring a tribute to his four-year-old son

Drake was recently gifted a custom ring designed by celebrity jeweller Alex Moss, which features the face of an owl over the number 11 — a tribute to his son Adonis, who was born on 11 October, 2017.

The $77,000 ring is made from 14 karat gold and 15.7 carats of VVS diamonds, and weighs in at 83 grams. According to TMZ, the bling was a gift from restaurateur Kai Bent-Lee and took two months to make. The ring also features owl’s wings that wrap around to form the band of the ring. The owl is a nod to Drake’s lifestyle brand logo, OVO.

Fans first learned about the birth of Drake’s son when rapper Pusha T released the song “The Story of Adidon” in 2018. The lyrics of the song seemingly suggest that Drake had a secret child with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

“Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world,” he raps.

Drake confirmed the rumours with the release of his June 2018 album Scorpion. In the lyrics to the song “Emotionless” he says, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

Since then, the 35-year-old rapper kept his relationship with his son private, until he posted a series of photos of him to social media for the very first time in 2020.

In the Instagram post, Drake shared that he was missing his friends and family during lockdown. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends,” Drake captioned the post. “I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”