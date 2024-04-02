Drew Barrymore emotionally reacts to daughter wearing her wedding dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has shared her emotional reaction to the moment her daughter tried on her wedding dress.

On Monday 1 April’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress told the story of seeing her oldest daughter, 11-year-old Olive, wearing the wedding dress she wore to walk down the aisle to marry her father Will Kopelman in 2012.

“The other night I came home and I was told that Olive has a surprise for me,” Barrymore recalled. “And so I came in the room and she was standing there in my wedding dress. And I looked at her and I was like: ‘Oh my God, you look so beautiful.’”

The talk show host continued: “I go: ‘That’s actually technically the second time you wore that dress because you were six months in my belly when I wore it. And I’m saving it for you and your sister,’” referring to her nine-year-old daughter Frankie, also with Kopelman.

For the ceremony, Barrymore wore a custom Chanel gown that featured feathers, tulle, and a black satin belt. The couple went on to get divorced in 2016. Barrymore was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, from 1994 to 1995, and Tom Green, from 2001 to 2002.

During another episode of her talk show, Barrymore explained that she used to feel a sense of “shame” around her multiple divorces. “I had so much shame around divorce and, for some reason, something happened, and I said: ‘I’m no longer willing to feel this way.’ And it just lifted from me,” she said.

When she thinks about divorce now, she views it as a way to save “the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time”.

“And when you’re truly in a situation that isn’t functioning the way that, optimally, it hopes and wishes to be, we accept that, and we improve our quality of life by moving forward. Divorce now, to me, I don’t have shame around it. I’m like totally liberated,” she added.

Because of her new positive outlook on divorce, the talk show host went on to praise the concept of Lopez’s music video for her song “Can’t Get Enough” which featured her wearing a wedding gown with multiple grooms as a hint at all of the grooms she’s had in her personal life. “Jlo, I love you,” Barrymore said. “I really appreciate, again, [for] you bringing empowerment to where most people go to shame. We’ve all been in it. So go JLo.”

Barrymore was also recently praised for her “simple” home, as she told her fans how much she loves being “a happy little hermit”.

She shared a recent video to TikTok to showcase the different rooms of her house. Her footage was also set to a viral audio on the app, in which actor Michelle Keegan and broadcaster Fearne Cotton describe how much they “like staying in”.

“I know everyone thinks it’s boring but really, it’s not,” Barrymore wrote in the text over the video, which recites the audio about spending time at home. “It’s the least boring thing. I am a really happy little hermit. I love being at home. I never want to go anywhere.”