Drew Barrymore has revealed how her exes have continued to pop up in her dreams.

The television host, 47, discussed how she still sees her former partners while she sleeps during Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show . When speaking with her co-star, Ross Matthews, Barrymore said that she’s “seen a few exes in [her] nightmares.”

Matthews then asked her if “ever had a dream of an ex that made her go ‘oooh,’” as he had a slightly shocked look on his face.

“I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days, Ross,” the Charlie’s Angels star responded.

“Every six months, I’ll have the hottest dream and I’ll be like ‘Oh my god,’” she added. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, I am libidinous and alive.’”

Matthews paused Barrymore’s story to ask her what the meaning of libidinous was. In response, she said it meant that she had a “libido, like [she’s] alive and [she] has a pulse.”

“I just love that in your dreams that one of your exes was all up in your libidinous,” Matthews jokingly responded.

Barrymore noted how her dreams were a private space and speculated on what the meaning of them could be.

“Dreams, they’re a safe space to work a lot of things out,” she said.

While Barrymore hasn’t publicly announced that she’s dating anyone, she’s been in many different relationships. In 2016, she ended her third marriage with Will Kopleman, after four years. The former couple share two children: Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven.

She was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.

More recently, Barrymore has opened up about her previous romance with Luke Wilson, who she dated during the late 1990s . On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show last January, the 50 First Dates star discussed her “young and wild” years in Hollywood with Kate Hudson. During this conversation, Barrymore also revealed how her relationship with Wilson was an “open” one.

“I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people,” she said. “It was an open relationship; we were young.”