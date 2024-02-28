Drew Barrymore says her daughter has used her Playboy past against her in arguments

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore admitted her past Playboy work has come back to haunt her as a parent.

In conversation with Christina Aguilera during the 27 February episode of her eponymous talk show, the 49-year-old mom confessed that her daughter has used her history with the magazine in a conversation about what she’s allowed to wear.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” the 50 First Dates lead told Aguilera. “I’ll say ‘no,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.’”

Barrymore shares her two daughters – Olive, 11, and Frankie, nine – with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer admitted her nine-year-old daughter, Summer, is interested in wearing crop tops too.

“I love that she said that, though,” Aguilera said. “Well, I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. I’m like, ‘One day, I know I’m going to be like... Cause my daughter wants to wear a crop top, too.”

“And I’m just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ I see myself doing that,” she added.

That said, the 43-year-old vocalist is committed to teaching her daughter how to freely express herself. In her mind, donning chaps – the open-leg bottoms – was a mode of self-expression.

“Even when you take it back to chaps or even you on Playboy, we were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think at the time,” Aguilera proclaimed. “And that was empowering. We didn’t do it for someone else. And then there’s so many labels and judgements saying like, ‘Oh, you’re doing it for a guy.’ No, you’re making it about that narrative in your own head.”

“It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly. However, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that,” she noted.

Barrymore’s 1995 Playboy cover featured the Hollywood actress in a white T-shirt with the brand’s emblem black bunny and lace pink underwear. Her hair was dyed blonde and cut short, slicked in a side part and secured with a studded bobby pin. At the time, Barrymore was 19 years old.

The Charlie’s Angels star told Aguilera that she “loved every minute” of shooting for the risque print publication.

Back in December, Barrymore spoke to Natalie Portman about the Playboy cover, defending her decision to shoot for the magazine at 19.

“I was taking my power back,” she said. “Being a wild child and being free and discovering myself and growing up.”

“When I was doing Playboy and loving it and having so much fun and don’t regret a thing and love it, I didn’t know I’d have kids later,” Barrymore pointed out.