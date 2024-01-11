Drew Barrymore fans are ‘unsettled’ by her surprisingly small TV set: ‘Jump scare’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has shared a heartwarming video of herself crying while watching The Wedding Singer, but it’s her surprisingly small television that fans can’t seem to get over.

In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday (10 January), the Drew Barrymore Show host filmed herself breaking down in tears over her beloved 1998 rom-com, which she starred in alongside Adam Sandler.

“We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year,” she began the tearful clip, giving her longtime friend a shoutout. The 48-year-old actor cracked a joke about the year she met Sandler, before explaining that she skipped her workout class to keep watching the film.

“It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class, and I’m taking the next later one so I could watch it,” she explained. Barrymore filmed herself lounging on a red velvet couch, wearing a cosy, mustard yellow cardigan with a casual white T-shirt and black eyeglass frames. She then panned her camera to reveal the rest of the room she was in, which was seemingly bare except for the medium-sized flat screen TV, propped on a display stand against a white wall.

Barrymore captioned the post: “I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

While her nostalgia-filled video warmed the hearts of many fans, it was the size of her TV that seemed to confuse others.

“Why is Drew Barrymore’s TV so small and bad,” one person asked on X, formerly known as Twitter. “What’s going on? I’m unsettled.”

“This is exactly the television I would think Drew Barrymore would have,” another person jokingly responded.

“This is literally a jump scare,” a third user said.

Some people shared their theories as to why Barrymore’s TV was surprisingly so small, despite being a successful Hollywood actor and producer for many years. “She’s probably the type who never upgrades unless it’s completely broken, so that TV was probably from 20 years ago,” one fan suggested. “My TV is 10+ years... and my parents won’t replace it.”

Another person wondered if the small TV was possibly because Barrymore wasn’t at her primary residence but at her home in New York City, where she films her talk show. On Instagram, one person commented: “This is her Manhattan apartment where she stays during filming her show on the weekdays.”

Others were simply amused by the fact that their personal media displays were not far off from Barrymore’s own living room. “This looks like my college apartment,” one person posted on X, while another said: “Next time someone makes fun of my small TV I’ll just say it’s the Drew Barrymore aesthetic.”

“The size of your TV and the simplicity of your home makes me love you even more,” a third fan wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time fans have been surprisingly pleased by a celebrity’s humble abode. Last year, actor and model Julia Fox gave fans a tour of her “very underwhelming” New York City apartment. The Uncut Gems star posted a tour of her one-bedroom Manhattan apartment to TikTok last January, telling her followers that she doesn’t like “excessive displays of wealth”.

“I know I’m gonna get roasted but hopefully maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not doing so bad,’” she said in the video. The native New Yorker started her apartment tour in the living room, which she had converted into her bedroom. Fox explained that she transformed the room into her bedroom so that her two-year-old son, Valentino, could have his own space to play.

She then showed her hallway, which was full of racks of shoes, followed by her “little bathroom” which she described as “very tiny” but “does what it’s supposed to do”. In her kitchen, stacks of shoeboxes were also sitting in the corner. “I also have shoeboxes in the kitchen which is very common for New Yorkers,” the Italian-American actor said. The last stop on the tour was her son Valentino’s room, which was decorated with a loft bed and storage for his toys.

“For me, personally, I just don’t like excessive displays of wealth,” she explained. “They make me feel icky, especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country. I’m just not really like that.”

In a follow-up video, the Down the Drain author admitted she’s keeping her small-sized apartment to help her son become more in touch with the “real world” despite her life in the spotlight. In response to a critic, Fox explained that while she “could probably afford a bigger place”, she believed her current apartment could give her child “a sense of normalcy”.

“I don’t want him to grow up and be like a f***ing prick,” Fox replied. “I want him to be in touch with the real world. Because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not. So I just want my son to have the same.”

Meanwhile, thousands of users praised Fox for her “relatable” and” “normal” living space. “She’s just like us,” read the top comment. “I love this so much it’s so normal and lived in!!!!” another person wrote, while a third user called Fox a “relatable icon”.