Drew Barrymore’s new kitchen range has come under fire as TikTok users slammed the appliances for being too “confusing” to use.

The 49-year-old actor and TV personality launched the patterned edition of her homeware collection earlier this year. After the kitchen products developed a cult following, Barrymore branched out into a partnership with Walmart, bringing her designs to a wider audience.

Items in the “Beautiful by Drew” product line include microwaves, crockpots, non-stick pans, toasters, waffle makers, and air fryers.

But users on social media have shared their frustrating experiences with the kitchenware on TikTok.

“I have a couple of bones to pick about this Drew Barrymore ‘Beautiful’ line,” began user @chaos_coordinator.

“First of all, I love that they’re non-stick, they do great in that aspect but the handles get hot. Secondly, the microwave, it’s a nice large size, but I was surprised to find out that there are no numbers that you can type in? You just have to hold this button down”.

The user then demonstrated holding down the “+” on the microwave, increasing the heating time by 10 second intervals. However, she also added that once the appliance is started, it is locked. She reported that this is supposed to be a child safety feature but added, “I can’t quite figure it out, I’ve got to find the manual”.

However, she said that her “biggest problem” is with the crockpot.

Barrymore’s range was deemed too ‘confusing’ for some ( TikTok/Chaos.Coordinator/Big Ticket Pictures/The Drew Barrymore Show )

“This is so hard to turn on and off, I constantly have to unplug it, I can’t press the buttons in the right way. I don’t know if it’s worth returning?”

Users offered their sympathies on TikTok as they wrote, “Why do you need a degree to figure these settings out?” and “No numbers on the microwave is diabolical”.

“The microwave locking would send me over the edge,” read another comment, while some called the design simply “confusing”.

Another added, “My microwave number display has stopped working after 6 months. I had the same issue with the crock pot and I threw the toaster away because it BURNED EVERYTHING”.

However, others defended the designs as they reasoned, “I wonder if they are having a manufacturing issue because I have not had any problems with any of my stuff. I have the pots and pans, air fryer, and the blender, and they’ve all been great.”

The Independent has contacted Walmart and a representative of Barrymore for comment.