Dua Lipa brings her father as date to 2024 Grammys: ‘Hottest dad in the world’

Dua Lipa has arrived on the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet with her father as her date.

On Sunday 4 February, the Barbie star, 28, walked the red carpet outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, in a long-sleeve metal gown by Courrèges. She completed the silver metallic look with a Tiffany & Co dragon necklace and matching bracelet.

Lipa also paired the red carpet look with a familiar date, her father Dukagjin Lipa, who joined her for the big night. The singer is nominated for two awards at the annual awards ceremony: Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for “Dance the Night” from the Barbie movie.

For the occasion, Lipa’s father opted for a classic black tuxedo with a black bow tie. In photos from the red carpet, the father-daughter duo could be seen posing together ahead of the awards show.

On social media, Dua Lipa’s decision to bring her father as her date was met with praise from fans, with many praising the sweet red carpet moment.

“Family support is always a nice touch, and it adds a personal touch to the glitz and glamour of the event. They make quite the stylish duo!” one person tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said: “Dua Lipa and her dad look exquisite on the #GRAMMYs red carpet.”

Others were more interested in Lipa’s father, with some questioning whether he is single. “Dua Lipa and the hottest dad in the world,” one person jokingly tweeted.

While speaking to E! News on the red carpet, Dua Lipa said she feels “very strong” in her plunging custom gown.

“I feel very excited to wear it. I feel very strong in it. It’s definitely a heavy, metal dress, so I was like, I feel very Joan of Arc,” she said.

You can find all of the best-dressed stars on the Grammys red carpet here and follow along with all of the latest updates from the ceremony here.