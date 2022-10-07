Dua Lipa reveals relationship status amid Trevor Noah dating rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dua Lipa has revealed that she is single and enjoying her time “alone” amid speculation that she is dating Trevor Noah.

The singer, 27, spoke candidly about her current relationship status while speaking to Charli XCX during the new episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

According to Lipa, this has been the first year in a “very long time” that she hasn’t been in a relationship, a change that she said has been nice, as it has allowed her to be “selfish”.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Lipa said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

The “Levitating” singer then noted that, “when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down - I think it’s a Leo thing - it makes a big difference”.

Lipa’s comments come after fans speculated that she and The Daily Show host may be dating after the pair were spotted enjoying a dinner together in New York City last month.

However, a source later denied the rumours while speaking to People, with the source claiming that Lipa and Noah are “just friends”.

Lipa and her ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid reportedly broke up in December after two years together. Following the split, the singer confirmed in her June/July cover story for Voguethat she was single and content at being so.

“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” she said, adding that she had taken herself out to dinner alone and planned on going to the movies solo. “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?” she said.