Cher responds to Twitter comparisons to Dua Lipa

Cher has responded to comparisons to Dua Lipa after a Twitter user posted pictures of the two singers side-by-side.

The now-deleted tweet featured images of Cher and Dua Lipa at the 1974 and 2021 Grammy awards respectively, in which both women wore outfits with a butterfly design.

“Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” the user wrote.

Cher responded with a thinking emoji and asked “How many years are in a generation?” leading to a debate about whether it’s acceptable to compare younger and older performers who are still working.

