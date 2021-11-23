Dua Lipa is set to become the next go-to lifestyle guru as she has announced the launch of Service95, a platform that will encompass a weekly newsletter, website and podcast.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 26-year-old singer describes her new venture as a “style, culture and society concierge service”.

“I’ve always compulsively made lists of everything: my favourite places to eat, my favourite places to stay,” Lipa said.

“Honestly, if I were to show you the Notes app on my phone right now…”

The newsletter will feature recommendations curated by Lipa herself, spanning everything from travel and music to food and books.

The publication described Service95 as a “natural evolution” for the singer, who has 75 million followers on Instagram.

“My photo dumps are very much a blog about my life,” she said of her famous multiple-photo posts on the platform.

“Now there will be a website where people can go and actually search for everything.”

Lipa also plans to use Service95 to highlight philanthropic causes she cares about.

As for the podcast, “At Your Service”, it will feature a mix of grassroots activists in addition to some of Lipa’s close celebrity friends.

Keen to distance herself from wellness lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow, the singer explained that Service95 will be all about accessibility.

“That element is really important to me,” she told Vogue.

“The whole idea is sharing information and helping each other. I want to be able to experience things.

“I don’t want to go to an amazing city and stay inside my hotel then leave and just say that I’ve been there. That has always been a massive thing for me. No matter what, I’ll make an effort to do something fun.”

You can subscribe to Service95 here - the first newsletter will be released in January.