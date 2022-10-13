Autumn is here, with leaves on the ground and a fresh nip in the air signalling those seasonal weather changes. While this time of year is perfect for getting cosy, countryside landscapes are currently full of rich autumnal colours and crisp winter days make for excellent outdoor adventures too.

All this means shopping for new season clothing which must incorporate the unpredictable nature of our beautiful British weather. This is something Dubarry of Ireland knows all about, with the brand’s latest collection being inspired by stunning Irish scenery.

2022 marks Dubarry’s 85th year and this lifestyle name is well versed in creating timeless, versatile pieces, spanning across both core classics and fresh launches.

Discover high-performance, premium country style

Whether you’re a fan of countryside sports, sailing, or simply love walking the dog, the footwear and outerwear ranges tap into both social and leisure pursuits lending themselves to town trips too. Think practical yet stylish items, with fabrics built to wick away moisture and keep the rain out, whatever the weather you face. Meanwhile, flattering silhouettes and chic shapes exude sartorial looks to suit any occasion.

With all this in mind, we’ve been keen to explore Dubarry’s AW22 offerings, from iconic boots to smart coats, and durable, long-wearing layers. Read on for a peek at our current wish list of luxurious pieces to shop at Dubarry this season.

For a classic footwear staple - Dubarry of Ireland Galway Country Boot

Step into autumn and winter in style with this classic warm, waterproof and breathable boot. Showcasing both chicness and robust practicality for exploring the countryside and attending events alike, the knee-high leather boot comes complete with top lacing. Meanwhile, the multi-tasking PU and rubber sole ensures durable comfort and shock absorption.

A footwear go-to taking you from dog walking to horse racing meetings and festivals aplenty, we think the innovative design brilliantly combines wearability with a timeless aesthetic. Plus, this warm brown shade would suit all outfits and seasons. An investment wardrobe staple, we’re picturing them paired with everything from floral dresses to warm outerwear layers. It’s worth knowing, the boots are available in sizes 35-48 so they’re a universal unisex footwear pick too.

For timeless layering - Dubarry of Ireland Allendale Leather Gilet

An ideal layering item as colder weather sets in, the Allendale Leather Gilet is an exquisite wardrobe essential combining wearable soft leather with a structured silhouette. Plus, the integral seams offer a flattering tailored fit, while the contrasting mahogany leather trim elevates the look. Pockets always win style points, and this gilet features external shaped ones alongside zipped interior compartments. This effortlessly elegant piece will gain extra panache over time too, as the leather becomes softened with wear. While the outfit options are endless, we’d pair it with a shirt, sweater and jeans, or a knitted dress this winter.

For a similar menswear pick, we also adore the Dunhill Leather Gilet in Walnut (£279, Dubarry.com) which comes with a central zip closure, alongside the Moore Leather Jacket in Walnut (£399, Dubarry.com).

For a statement outerwear piece - Dubarry of Ireland Coolepark Tweed Coat

This 100 per cent wool coat stays true to Dubarry of Ireland’s innovative design features with a clever Aquastop finish for extra durability. Stunning outerwear inspired by military silhouettes, the shape, buttons, Mandarin collar, and four pocket flaps perfectly reflect the iconic sartorial theme. Meanwhile, double front splits add wearability and flow, and intricate saddle stitch seams further illustrate the heritage aesthetic.

A coat to be worn for years to come, this is a luxurious tweed style statement instantly sharpening up a look or offering a base for an outfit to be built around. Transporting you from work wear to weekend attire with ease, the navy and gold number is a high-performing piece that would slot seamlessly into your town or country lifestyle.

For chic practicality - Dubarry of Ireland Strokestown Hiking Boot

A versatile ankle boot means you can get into your fashion stride, whether out walking, exploring, or simply heading to town. What we love about this practical yet chic pair is the fact they meet the style needs of every boot occasion.

The Strokestown Hiking Boot features a full lace-up fastening, a padded collar for ankle comfort, and a removable cushioned footbed. Meanwhile, the classic brown boot is made from DryFast-DrySoft™ water-resistant and breathable leather and also has a breathable, waterproof GORE-TEX™ lining, plus a hard-wearing PU and rubber sole. If like us, you’re constantly seeking the Holy Grail of smart yet comfy ankle boots to be worn with both a skirt and jeans, we think your search may end here.

There’s a menswear pair worth checking out too, in the shape of the Laois Ankle Boot in Brown (£329, Dubarry.com).

