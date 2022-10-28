Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Duncan Bannatyne’s health clubs turn down pool temperature amid energy price rise

The swimming pools are set at 28C

Saman Javed
Friday 28 October 2022 15:29
Comments
Shell records £8bn profit as Britons face soaring bills

Duncan Bannatyne has revealed that swimming pools in his health clubs have been turned down by “one degree” amid the ongoing energy crisis, a move which has sparked backlash from members.

The Dragon’s Den star issued a brief statement on Twitter after one member of his Bannatyne Health Club said the swimming pool was “too cold to use”.

Bannatyne said the temperatures of the pools are currently set at 28C, “which is certainly not too cold to use”.

He later clarified that the clubs had turned down the temperature to save costs.

“They were turned down one degree to help us combat the energy crisis,” Bannatyne said.

Recommended

“Some other clubs have closed pools or hot tubs. Many clubs and leisure centres will close during the next few months.”

He added that rising energy bills meant the cost of heating the clubs’ pools had “quadrupled”.

Bannatyne’s statement comes after more than a dozen users took to social media to complain about the clubs’ pools allegedly being too cold.

Prices of memberships at the health clubs vary by region, but cost between £20 and £70.

Duncan Bannatyne declined The Independent’s request for comment.

Last month the government announced a support package for businesses which would be “equivalent to the energy price guarantee put in place for households”.

The provision states that wholesale gas and electricity prices will be fixed from 1 October until the end of March 2023.

Businesses across the Uk and Ireland have voiced concerns about their future amid rising energy costs.

Some venues in the hospitality industry are introducing new measures to help curb costs.

Recommended

One pub in Dublin is running a promotion which encourages punters to keep their coats on inside the venue.

Every Tuesday, those visiting Doyle’s Corner are asked to wrap up warm so that the pub may keep its heating turned off. In exchange, customers receive a 20 per cent discount on their food bill.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in