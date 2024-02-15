Ben Affleck’s tracksuit from Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad sells out in under 20 minutes

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The tracksuits featured in Dunkin’ Donuts’ viral Super Bowl commercial have officially sold out - in less than 20 minutes.

For those who tuned into the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday 11 February, they might’ve caught the hilarious Dunkin’ ad featuring Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon, Jack Harlow, and Tom Brady. Viewers even declared the celebrity-filled ad the “best commercial” of the night.

In the 60-second commercial, which reportedly cost more than $7m for the coveted Super Bowl slot, Affleck waltzed into his wife’s recording studio and performed a song with the “DunKings” - aka his best friend Damon and the former New England Patriots quarterback. The bandmates were seen wearing matching orange and pink tracksuits, in line with Dunkin’s signature colours, while the word “DunKings” was displayed across the chest with a large crown. The front, arms, and back of the tracksuit also paid tribute to the Boston Red Sox.

During the commercial, Affleck’s performance didn’t go down well with Lopez, who reminded him “we talked about this,” before telling Brady that he “can stay” as a disgruntled Affleck exited the studio.

The Dunkin’ track jacket and matching sweatpants were available to purchase separately on Shopdunkin.com following the advertisement, selling for $60 each. But according to USA Today, both the jacket and pants sold out instantly when they were up for sale on Monday. Now, the website is offering a pre-order option for those who missed out on the first drop.

In addition to the viral tracksuit, the brand’s pink and fuzzy “DunKings Bucket Hat” - which sold for $40 - is also available for pre-order, along with a pink and orange “DunKings” tumbler for $40.

The Gone Girl actor recently starred in a separate ad for Dunkin’, in which he poked fun at his viral sad face. During the commercial, which aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards, Affleck was seen with a Dunkin’ coffee in hand as watched a news segment featuring him and wife at last year’s event, which read: “The Bordest Man in the World”.

“Keep laughing, He’s bored? No, studying,” he said, with an overexaggerated Boston accent. “Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?”

The Air actor has famously been mocked for his seemingly miserable facial expressions, but Affleck has since made it clear he knows his appearance has become a meme. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2023, he jokingly addressed why he appears to look sad all the time. When Kimmel claimed that Affleck didn’t look “quite as psyched” as the people around him during a party with his wife, he clarified that this wasn’t the case.

“See, that’s a common misconception about me,” he said, letting out a laugh. Affleck claimed that he just has a “very unhappy-looking resting face”, comparing his “content” face to his nearly identical “amused” face.

“That’s how God made me,” Affleck added. “You don’t have to punish me for it.”