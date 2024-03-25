Diane von Furstenberg launches Target collection

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Target has widened its pallet, diving into a world of patterns with a collaboration that feels extra fitting.

The retail juggernaut just launched a brand-new line of spring picks for women in partnership with Diane von Furstenberg – the renowned designer celebrated for her iconic “wrap dress”, made for the ultra-powerful, yet funky businesswoman.

Two hundred pieces have been crafted under DVF’s Target takeover this season, including a rendition of her emblem style, beauty accessories and home decor. The 77-year-old Belgium creator tapped her granddaughter, Talita, to help with the collection.

From daisy-coded activewear for just $25 to a $20 geometric-patterned belt bag and a $10 sassy leopard-print sleep eye mask, the DVF edit is offering garments and makeup supplies that fuse her vibrant-hued vision with Target’s reasonable prices.

“Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be,” Von Furstenberg noted in a 20 February press release. “Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamour and empowerment to their everyday lives.”

Prices range depending on the item, starting at $4 and maxing out at $300 if you purchase one of the made-to-order furniture pieces. However, most offerings are priced below $50. All items are available to buy online with a select bunch in stores as well.

“Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best – curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices,” Jill Sando, the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines for Target, said. “Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection. There’s so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks – available only at Target.”

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the DVF wrap dress, Von Furstenberg spoke about why the simple, sophisticated style has continued to shape the image of powerful women throughout the years.

Speaking to Elle about the capsule piece, she admitted: “I don’t think it has happened to a dress before, and even more remarkable than that is if you go to any store, anywhere in the world, you will find some that may have had two or three generations of wearers, which is a sign of sustainability and timelessness.”

“That dress has sold for 50 years, all the time. I cannot explain it. The quality of the fabric is great. The core of the fabric is 100 per cent silk, which is an expensive fabric but is indestructible,” Von Furstenberg continued. “You wear the dress, it’s not the dress that wears you. I have no problem thinking that my dresses are uniforms for the women in charge.”

And her timeless artifact has been the uniform seen on some of the most influential women across the globe, from Michelle Obama to Kate Middleton. Von Furstenberg was only 27 when she first sketched the design, but her product conception influenced double her age.