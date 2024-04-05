Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has come out with a men’s shampoo.

Last month, the actor came out with his own men’s skincare line called Papatui, with all of the products available for sale in Target. The goal for Papatui - which features both skincare and men’s shampoo - is to challenge the negative connotation surrounding men’s hygiene products.

“I found over the years as men, we can have these great conversations about working out, recovery, ice baths, saunas, and we can talk about trucks and cheat meals and tequila and our favorite movies, but every conversation I would have regarding skincare, I was always pulled to the side privately like, ‘Hey, can I ask you a question? What do you do for your skin?’” he recently explained in an interview with People.

“So many times I would say, ‘Dude, why are we whispering [about skincare]? It’s okay. We should be able to have this open conversation.’ Papatui has allowed me to encourage just a more open, greater conversation about skincare and grooming.”

Many people have since taken to TikTok to share videos of them finding Johnson’s shampoo in Target. However, some videos have pointed out the irony that a man with no hair is selling shampoo.

One clip showed off a photo of Johnson next to his shampoo. A quote on the advertisement read, “My hair would’ve loved this 2-in-1,” acknowledging his lack of hair. Some users in the comments section agreed how amusing it was that a man with no hair was selling the shampoo products.

“We truly do live in a clown show. They have a bald man selling shampoo. We’ve lost our minds. Simulation is falling apart,” one comment read.

Another TikTok user also highlighted the irony of the shampoo, after posting a clip of her and her boyfriend discovering the product at Target. “Boy, this man has no business in the shampoo department. And here he is advertising his Papatui. Do I trust The Rock to know what’s best for my hair?”

“I am not promoting this product whatsoever. I just found this hilarious,” she added.

The clip was captioned: “If you ever felt like you weren’t meant for the job, take notes from The Rock.”

“He can’t even vouch for the product!! Lol,” another commenter joked.

In addition to gaining attention for his product line, Johnson was also praised for asking for consent before picking up Drew Barrymore during her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Earlier this year, Barrymore took Johnson by surprise when she hilariously dressed up as him. For the occasion, she opted to wear one of Johnson’s iconic outfits: a black shirt over fake muscles, blue jeans, a brown fanny pack, a gold chain, and a short black haired wig with sideburns.

At one moment, which was shared on the show’s Instagram, Barrymore asked the Moana star if he could do five squats with her on his back. In response, Johnson laughed and enthusiastically said that he could do the challenge, before offering to do the squats then and there.

Barrymore agreed to the task and stepped onto the couch, as Johnson described how he was going to wrap his arm around her leg and place her on his back. He then made sure she was comfortable with being lifted, asking: “Is that cool?”