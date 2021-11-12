Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he lets nothing stand between him and his workouts, with the actor confirming this means resorting to water bottles when he needs to urinate.

The Jumanji star first hinted at the habit in a 2017 Instagram video, in which he accidentally included a shot of a water bottle filled with urine while showing off his new sneakers.

“And I just realised you also, you just saw my big bottle of pee,” the 49-year-old actor known as “The Rock” said while laughing. “Look, I go hardcore when I train, I don’t have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it, and I keep training like a beast.”

In the video’s caption, Johnson reiterated that, if he has to use the bathroom while he is working out, he will “do it in a bottle” because he’s “that kinda guy” and wants to “just get the job done”.

In a new interview with Esquire, the actor confirmed that his habit is real when asked about a 2017 headline detailing the claim, before attempting to share his reasoning.

“Well, yeah, the headline is actually true. I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that,” he said while laughing. “Because everyone is leaning in now to what this means.”

The Jungle Cruise star then clarified that he does not urinate in water bottles that you wash and reuse, as he only relies on bottles that he is “no longer using”.

As for why he resorts to the water bottles to relieve himself, Johnson claimed that it is a matter of circumstance, as the gyms that he works out in “don’t have a bathroom because they’re the iron paradise”.

“There’s no bathroom there, just hot, sweaty, and dirty,” the actor said of the gyms, before adding that, because he stays “pretty hydrated,” he needs to frequently go to the bathroom.

Johnson then clarified that he doesn’t urinate “a lot,” but that he has to use the bathroom “probably a couple times during every workout”.

“So, I break out the bottle,” he concluded.

On social media, Johnson’s admission was met with mostly confused responses from fans, with many wondering why the former professional wrestler can’t take a brief bathroom break - or find a gym with restrooms.

“Workout for strength and energy but TOO LAZY to go to the bathroom?” one person tweeted.

Another said: “God forbid he put down the dumbbell for seven minutes to use the toilet.”

“Not sure why this is a story but I’m pretty sure gyms have restrooms,” someone else tweeted.

The actor’s unusual bathroom habit also prompted one person to suggest that the information was enough to confirm their belief that celebrities should stop sharing personal details about their lives, with the individual tweeting: “I think we should stop hearing from celebrities for a bit, or forever idk.”

While most readers were disgusted by Johnson’s habit, not everyone was critical of the actor, as another person claimed that they also use the tactic.

“Glad I’m not alone. It’s a man thing,” they wrote.

Johnson is well-known for documenting his intense workouts, with the actor’s Instagram page filled with videos and photos from his almost-daily gym sessions.