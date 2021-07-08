Man carries dying dog up favourite mountain for emotional farewell walk

A man who transported his dying dog up his favourite mountain for a final walk has paid an emotional tribute to his loyal companion.

Carlos Fresco and his 10-year-old labradoodle Monty had long enjoyed hikes up hills and mountains and were regular visitors to the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales.

Man and dog had conquered the three peaks together, so Fresco decided that Pen-y-Fan was the natural spot for a final trek with his poorly pooch.

The pair travelled to the region, staying with friends in Brecon, for their conclusive adventure.

Using a wheelbarrow to transport his beloved hound to the summit, Fresco made his way to the top of the stunning beauty spot, attracting the attention of many walkers on their way who expressed their sadness at Monty’s fragile state.

Fresco said: “Although he was weak, he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well wishers.

“People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition.

Monty was showered with affection from other walkers on his final trek (Carlos Fresco / SWNS)

“In fact total strangers asked if they could share in pushing Monty on his last journey - many total strangers shed a tear as we all love dearly our little four-legged friends.”

He added: “I would like very much to thank them all for their support, encouragement and genuine concern over Monty.”

Sadly, Monty passed away on 21 June after an 18-month battle with leukaemia, during which time his health declined “very rapidly”, despite responding well to chemotherapy.

“That little guy touched so many lives,” said Fresco.

“Made everyone he came into contact with smile and just take a moment to reflect how sometimes life’s not that bad.

“Our little companions are never judgemental, are always there waiting for you and offer comfort when things haven’t gone well.

“He was truly a special boy. God bless and goodnight little fella.”

Monty in the wheelbarrow at the summit of Pen-y-Fan (Carlos Fresco / SWNS)

