The Philadelphia Eagles competed against the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since the Chiefs won the 2022 Super Bowl on Monday 20 November.

This time, the Eagles came out on top and decided to celebrate their 21-17 win by posting a photo of a friendship bracelet on both Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. The bracelet was in the team’s signature green colour, with a message that read “Eagles Win” across the middle of it.

The photo’s caption read, “In our winning era.” The post was a play on Taylor Swift’s current Eras Tour, in which fans trade friendship bracelets. The Grammy winner is also currently dating Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and has appeared at multiple games throughout this season despite missing the one against the Eagles.

Swift stayed abroad, as there was a change to her international tour schedule following the extreme heat and the tragic death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a fan in the crowd at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio De Janeiro on 17 November. The young concert-goer reportedly collapsed inside the open-air facility, before she was taken to the hospital, where she later died of cardiac arrest, her cousin Estela told Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S Paulo. The “Anti-Hero” vocalist ultimately postponed her Saturday show and rescheduled it for Monday.

Friendship bracelets are how the two first interacted with each other, as Kelce admitted on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he tried - and failed - to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts. The 34-year-old football star revealed on 26 July that he made Swift a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition, but he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his older brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal”.

Recently, the football player revealed how the two of them had met after the failed phone number attempt during an interview withWSJ Magazine, where he appeared on the cover of the December/January issue.

“There were definitely people [Swift] knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he told WSJ Magazine, before revealing that the “All Too Well” singer eventually contacted him.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said.

Kelce also reflected on their first official date, after they’d spent some time chatting. “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said.