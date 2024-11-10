Eamonn Holmes speaks out on ‘tough year’ following Ruth Langsford split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eamonn Holmes has made a rare comment about a difficult year in which he went through both divorce and a series of health issues.

The 64-year-old broadcaster and his ex-partner Ruth Langsford announced they would be divorcing after 14 years of marriage earlier this year.

The couple first met in 1996, but kept their relationship secret out of respect to Holmes’ ex-wife at the time. Making their relationship public two years later, Holmes and Langsford then got married in 2010. They became a power couple of daytime television and presented shows including ITV staple This Morning.

Following the divorce announcement, the GMB presenter was seen out in a wheelchair, as he revealed he had undergone spinal surgery, a doupbe hip replacement, and suffered severe back pain.

“It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it,” Holmes told The Sun at The Irish Post awards, which he hosted, on Thursday (7 November).

“But there are lots of things to be grateful for and I hope that my health improves next year.”

Some of the things to be grateful for may include his new partner Katie Alexander, whom he attended the event with. Onlookers said the pair seemed “genuinely besotted with each other”.

Holmes, who needs the support of carers due to his health issues, opened up about the experience earlier this year as he said on GMB: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”

Holmes opened up about a ‘tough year’ ( Getty Images for The Irish Post )

Meanwhile, Langsford was forced to share a blunt response to a fan who asked why she was still wearing a wedding ring on an episode in September.

The TV host can be seen wearing her wedding ring in a clip she shared on Instagram, with one person asking in the comments section: “Why has she still got her wedding rings on?”

Langsford bluntly replied: “Because I’m still married.”

In November 2020, the pair were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. They had hosted the ITV daytime series’s Friday episode since 2006.

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to GB News, where he hosts a breakfast show.