Who could get what in Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split?

As former This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confirm their separation after 14 years of marriage, here, we consider how the assets might be divided.

The millionaires, who have shared a personal as well as professional relationship since they met in 1996, also run a number of businesses together, share a pet dog and a multi-million pound home. They are reported to have a combined net worth of £5m according to the Daily Mail.

Since the announcement of their separation, Langsford, who co-presented This Morning alongside Holmes from 2006 until their axeing in 2020, has shared an upbeat message to her fans, albeit one that did not mention the break-up.

But Holmes directly mentioned the divorce while hosting his breakfast show on Tuesday (28 May).

He told viewers: “Just before we move on, we’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

1. £3.2m Surrey home

Holmes and Langsford share a six-bedroom home in the town of Weybridge in Surrey. Their current living arrangements are unconfirmed.

TV personality and former X Factor finalist Rylan Clark previously shared himself using a purpose-built stairlift on the couple’s spiral staircase.

The property features a large kitchen, a large dining room with seating for 9 people, as well as a sprawling and well-maintained garden.

Many of Langsford’s Instagram reels are recorded in her kitchen which features white units with black details.

Holmes also owned a property in Belfast which he was forced to sell to pay a £250,000 tax bill, according to the Daily Mail.

He told the Irish Independent the experience was “the most stressful outside of losing my father”.

At the time he said: “I had a house here [Belfast] until six weeks ago when I was forced to sell it by the Inland Revenue [HMRC].

“It’s something I’m very bitter about because people think you earn lots of money and therefore you have to pay. It’s like they have taken away everything I ever worked for.”

2. Pet dog Maggie

The couple share a pet dog Maggie, said to be like a “second child” to Langsford who was pictured with the pooch shortly after the news of the couple’s split became public.

Adopted in 2011, the 14-year-old Collie cross is likely to be at the centre of some difficult conversations as the couple attempt to finalise custody arrangements.

Maggie is often seen in social media footage of Langsford’s visits to her elderly mother.

3. Multiple businesses

The couple own a radio broadcasting company which they set up in 2009. Holmes & Away is said to hold £18, 657 in assets, according to figures seen by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Langsford brought in £2.3m through her company Hey Ho which the Loose Women presenter set up in 2013.

In addition to that business, she also runs Feeling Fabulous, a fashion company which provides advice on fitness and fashion as well as exclusive access to Ruth’s own clothing range.