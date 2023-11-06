Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Earl of Devon has filed for divorce from his wife, former Baywatch actor AJ Langer, 18 years after their fairytale wedding at his ancestral castle outside of Exeter.

Charles Peregrine Courtenay, 48, and American-born Langer, 49, are citing “irreconcilable differences” for the split, with the landowner seeking joint custody of their two children, Joscelyn, 16, and son Jack, 14.

The former Hollywood star portrayed Caroline Larkin on the American show about a group of glamourous lifeguards, with Langer joining the show’s cast in its second season. She is also known for playing the role of Rayanne Graff in the Noughties teen drama My So-Called Life.

Giving an insight into her new life living among the English upper-crust on the sprawling 3,500-acre Powderham Castle estate, Langer revealed it was challenging transitioning from her LA lifestyle to England’s “deep-rooted patriarchy.”

“I was a completely independent person from the age of 15. I lived alone for many years and travelled alone a lot and always went to the beat of my own drum and then here I was in the middle of really intense and very, very deep-rooted patriarchy,” she said during an episode of the Celebrity Catch Up podcast in 2020.

“It has been really fascinating,” the mother-of-two added.

According to The Times, Langer and Courtenay also introduced yoga classes, nature walks and education programmes at the castle.

The couple first crossed paths in 2002, when they met at a casino in Las Vegas. While Langer was attending a bachelorette party, Courtenay was visiting the US with his London Scottish rugby team at the time.

Langer was unaware that Courtenay was heir to the title of Earl of Devon, just as the British barrister had never watched My So-Called Life,

In a 2017 interview with People, Langer described their meeting as “love at first sight” while Courtenay, who is an intellectual property barrister, recalled their near-instant connection.

He added: “We went out to a nightclub – I wasn’t allowed in because I was wearing a skirt! So we spent a bit of time walking around the streets and got to know each other really, really well.”

They continued writing letters to each other for a few months before Courtenay asked Langer to join him for a holiday in Scotland, followed by a wedding.

After their wedding at Powderham Castle, the sprawling 14th century manor house, Courtenay moved to California with Langer, while she continued her acting career.

After a decade in Los Angeles, Langer returned to the UK with Courtenay and their two children.

After the death of his father, Courtenay and Langer became formally known as the Earl and Countess of Devon, and took charge of the castle and estate located on the banks of the River Exe.

“Suddenly, we had an actress and a lawyer running the estate!” Langer previously said.

Since taking over the 600-year-old castle’s management, they decided to open several private residences up to the public and began hosting festivals such as Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

In a statement issued by the castle, the 19th Earl of Devon expressed his “gratitude for his partnership with AJ”, adding that the “wellbeing of their wonderful children is the highest priority” at this time.

It read: “After much care and consideration, Charles Courtenay, the Earl of Devon, and Countess of Devon, Allison Joy Courtenay, have made the decision to separate and to divorce.

“Charlie would like to express his gratitude for his partnership with AJ and all that they have created together as parents, friends and partners both in Los Angeles and at Powderham,” it added. “The wellbeing of their wonderful children is the highest priority, as he and AJ focus upon co-parenting in the years ahead.”