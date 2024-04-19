Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On 22 April every year, people all across the globe celebrate the world’s biggest environmental achievements. As the annual event - Earth Day - pushes to show support for our environment, there are many eco-friendly activities to keep in mind for the occasion.

The history of Earth Day dates back to 1970, which was the first year that it was recognised. During that occasion, as noted by Earthday.org, 20 million Americans took to “the streets, parks, and auditoriums to demonstrate against the impacts of 150 years of industrial development which had left a growing legacy of serious human health impacts”.

This year, the theme is “Planet vs Plastics”, with the commitment being to “end plastics for the sake of human and planetary health, demanding a 60 per cent reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040”. The goal is to also keep in mind how pollution is dangerous to humanity and living creatures since plastic continues to disrupt the “delicate balance of life on Earth”.

If you don’t specific plans for Earth Day this year, there are still ways that you can commemorate it. You also don’t have to do it alone, as environmentally friendly plans are the perfect activity to do with a significant other or loved one.

From participating in a park clean-up to going on a hike, here are some eco-friendly date ideas for Earth Day this year.

Park clean up

( Getty Images )

For the annual holiday, EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO) will be hosting “The Great Global Cleanup,” as noted on the organisation’s official website. The cleanup is “focused on accelerating solutions to combat plastic pollution by activating governments, citizens, and businesses to do their part– everyone accounted for, everyone accountable”.

If you and your partner are feeling up for it, you can organise a clean-up with your community at a local park or spot in your neighbourhood through EARTHDAY.ORG. Or, you can simply use the website to find a clean-up that’s happening near you and sign you and your partner up for it.

Hiking

Weather permitting, Earth Day is ultimately one of the best occasions to spend outdoors and appreciate the world we live in. Although it’s not a requirement, it’s also a chance to be more environmentally friendly for the day. So if you’re looking for a way to do both of those things, you and your significant other can make your way to the closest park near you and go on a hike - or even just a walk.

Cooking with organic vegetables

Whether or not cooking is your thing, it is more eco-friendly than going out to dinner or ordering take-out. For example, going out to dinner can often lead to food waste, especially if you’re not interested in taking your leftovers home. In addition, take-out dinners are usually packaged into containers – often plastic ones – that go to waste, which brings us back to the theme of Earth Day: reducing the use of plastic.

When cooking dinner, you’re more conscious of what you’re eating, from the seasonings in your food to the amount of vegetables in your pan. With that in mind, you and your date could opt for ingredients that you know are healthy, such as organic vegetables, which are produced fresh by farmers. The vegetables are free of synthetic chemicals, like pesticides.

Bike riding through the park

If you want to lessen air pollution this Earth Day, you and your date may be looking for an interactive activity that doesn’t involve using your car. So, if it’s nice weather outside, you and your partner could grab your bikes – or even rent a CitiBike if you’re based in New York City – and spend some time outdoors.

Whether you’re going through a local park or simply around the neighbourhood, biking is also a good way to get some exercise.

Gardening

( Getty Images )

Although this activity throws some soil and dirt into the mix, another interactive date for you and your partner is gardening. In addition, growing your own vegetables and plants can spruce up the design of any outdoor space.

However, this is an activity that will go beyond Earth Day, from watering your plants throughout the week to making sure they have enough sunlight. So if you’re up for maintaining the lavender or tomatoes growing in your garden throughout the spring, then this Monday could be a chance to invest in some seeds.

Going on a picnic

Having a picnic is another eco-friendly date activity. Before heading to the park for a day outside, make sure your picnic basket is environmentally friendly by packaging food in reusable Tupperware and using metal utensils, so you’re reducing the use of plastic when sitting on your blanket.