The world is currently facing an unprecedented time, rife with uncertainty, fear and a great need for community spirit and support.

In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, the organisers of the environmental event of Earth Hour said that “the need to unite and protect our planet has never been greater”.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Earth Hour and how it is being commemorated:

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is an environmental event that takes place on an annual basis.

Founded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and partners in 2007, Earth Hour is now observed in more than 180 countries across the globe.

Every year, millions of people observe the event by switching off their electric lights for a single hour.

Earth Hour’s organisers state that this year, the event is a “moment of solidarity with all peoples suffering from wars and conflicts around the world”.

Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, said: “We know that alongside the many challenges we face, especially in these unprecedented times, 2022 remains to be a critical year for the planet, our shared home.

“This year, the world will come together to agree on a Paris-style agreement for nature, and this presents a once in a decade opportunity for leaders to agree on a plan to reverse nature loss by 2030 and build a nature-positive future.”

In 2020, famous landmarks across the world turned off their lights in commemoration of Earth Hour.

In 2020, famous landmarks across the world turned off their lights in commemoration of Earth Hour.

Landmarks including the Sydney Opera House, the Pyramids in Egypt, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Empire State Building in New York took part.

When is it?

This year, Earth Hour is taking place on Saturday 26March.

No matter where you are in the world, the designated will take place from 8.30pm until 9.30pm your local time.

How is it being observed this year?

As normal, people are being asked to switch off their lights for an hour to mark the day. More than 190 countries and territories are expected to “stand in solidarity... for people and planet this year”, the Earth Hour website says.

In the UK, people will be urged to also download the My Footprint app, which calculate the effects of their lifestyle on the planet and what they can do in their everyday lives to reduce their footprint.