There’s a simple, catch-free way to buy your favourite brands for less – and it doesn’t involve having to go elbow-to-elbow with angry fellow shoppers at a Black Friday sale.

Pre-loved meets upcycling in eBay’s Certified Refurbished range, which offers like-new products, from vacuums and mattresses to tablets and fans, for up to 30 per cent cheaper than the retail price.

The concept is simple: a customer buys a product, brand new, and then returns it with little or no damage. The product is expertly restored so it’s good as new. And then it’s ready to be bought again, in pristine condition, by a savvy shopper looking to save money on must-have brands.

Certified Refurbished products come with extra peace of mind that you don’t usually find when buying second-hand: items are delivered with everything you’d get with a new purchase, including new manuals and new or original accessories, while every purchase has been vetted and approved by the manufacturer. Not only that – sellers offer a minimum 12-month guarantee on Certified Refurbished items, and eBay has a separate moneyback guarantee, meaning you’ll get a full refund if the item doesn’t arrive or isn’t as described.

Brands embracing the refurbished trend include some of the best-known in the business, with Dyson, Panasonic, GoPro, Eve, Neff and Dell all available on eBay.

Here’s our pick of the items to look out for.

Clean up

Light and easy to use, this cordless, bagless Dyson is a best seller thanks to its powerful suction, 30-minute runtime once charged and a wall-mounted docking station that’s a handy space saver. More than 400 of these nifty vacuums have been purchased through eBay’s Certified Refurbished scheme so far and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with 100 per cent calling it easy to use, 99 per cent reliable, and 97 per cent easy to empty.

As the name suggests, this limited addition upright vacuum is designed to power through pet hair with its DuoClean floorhead, enhanced with Anti Hair Wrap Technology.

Combining two brush-rolls in one, DuoClean slides easily from carpets to hard floors – the bristle brush-roll cleans deep into carpets, while a second, soft front brush-roll pulls in large and small debris and lifts stuck-on dust from hard floors.

The back-saving flexible wand also bends so you don’t have to, effortlessly reaching under low-lying furniture and accessing usually hard-to-reach places.

Swipe right

Offering £100 off, this laptop comes with a touchscreen, built-in webcam and Bluetooth, plus a hard drive capacity of 128GB. Weighing in at 1.5kg with a 14-inch screen, what really sets this Chromebook apart is the 360-degree hinge, which lets users flip the keyboard to the back and use it as a tablet instead.

Looking to snap up a tablet without breaking the bank? This 8-inch device from Lenovo currently has 40 per cent (£40) off. With a storage capacity of 16GB and a battery runtime of 20 hours, it also comes with dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, plus 2MP fixed-focus front and 5MP auto-focus rear cameras.

Chill out

Stay cool working from home this summer with a bladeless remote controlled desk fan from Dyson. Coupling powerful airflow with smooth oscillation, it also comes with Quiet Mark accreditation – Dyson Cool fans are up to 75 per cent quieter than the previous generation. There’s an inbuilt timer too, so the fan can be set to turn off while you sleep.

This bladeless fan is powerful enough to keep the whole room cool even in a heatwave. Streamlined air channels for reduced turbulence make it 60 per cent quieter while consuming 10 per cent less power than its predecessor. There are 10 distinct airflow settings, plus a sleep timer and oscillation control, all changeable using a handy remote.

Bed down

Sleep well for less with eve’s original mattress – the Certified Refurbished offering costs up to 60 per cent less than the recommended retail price.

This hypoallergenic, roll up mattress frequently appears in “most comfortable mattresses” lists, thanks to its temperature regulating soft top cover and contouring breathable memory foam.

And never fear: refurbished mattresses undergo “a stringent refurbishment process” prior to being listed for sale.

This hybrid mattress, featuring foam and 2,500 springs, is professionally refurbished, sterilised and checked with UV light by Simba before it ships.

Featuring an antibacterial cover, edge to edge support, a temperature controlled “Air Flow Sleep Surface” and seven different “zones”, this hypoallergenic award winner is also available with free delivery.

