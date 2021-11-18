How to transform your home into the ultimate cosy bolthole this winter

Tis the season to really make your house a home. As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, it’s the perfect time to create your very own cosy bolthole from which to escape winter’s chill (and drink something mulled, of course).

It’s also the season for entertaining – and there’s nothing like welcoming guests into a freshly upgraded pad, complete with on-point home décor and enviable soft furnishings.

From furniture to bedding, wall art to lighting options, eBay’s Home Outlet offers everything you need to give your digs a complete makeover, all from a range of trusted sellers at heavily discounted prices.

Deals are available from big name brands including MADE, The White Company, Swoon, Simba, Oliver Bonas, Heal’s… The list goes on. So what are you waiting for? Here’s some inspiration for injecting a little winter-chic into your home.

Living room

Swoon Munich Stylish Birch Easy Velvet Bordeaux Two Seater Sofa, £809.99

(Swoon)

Nothing says “cosy” like a statement sofa – and this one combines lustworthy style with oh-so-strokable velvet. The deep-red colour makes it an ideal centrepiece for the lounge, while removable covers mean it’s easy to clean. Better yet, buyers can save 37 per cent (£489.01) on this pre-loved item, which normally sells for £1,299.

Made.com Doris Stylish Regal Blue Velvet Accent High Back Chair, £219.99

(MADE)

Sumptuous velvet, inky blue and sweeping curves meet in this stylish chair; it’s the ideal addition to a living space in need of a shot of glamour and comfort. Pick it up for 36 per cent (£129.01) off the retail price when you buy it “pre-loved” (but in very good condition).

La-Z-Boy UK Storage Footstool Cover Inspiration Teal, £449

(La-Z-Boy)

Both footstool and neat storage solution, this La-Z-Boy pouffe is an ideal place for squirrelling away cosy blankets or spare bedding and hiding them in plain sight. This statement piece looks great too, adding a pop of on-trend teal to your living room.

Bedroom

Emma Original Mattress, £419.40

(Emma)

Save 40 per cent (£279.60) when you buy the original Emma double mattress. With a 200-night trial period and a 10-year warranty, this three-layer mattress with Airgocell foam and moisture-wicking fibres promises a good night’s sleep.

Cox & Cox Sumptuous Ivory Sheepskin Quad Rug, £244.99

(Cox & Cox)

Give your bedroom a luxe ski lodge vibe with this plush sheepskin rug – cosiness guaranteed. Snuggle up safe in the knowledge that you’ve snagged a good deal too; this pre-loved item, in “very good” condition, comes with 30 per cent (£105.01) off.

Dreams Deacon 6ft SuperKing Upholstered Bed Frame-Grey, £475

(Dreams)

Creating a restful atmosphere isn’t just about the right mattress; the all-important bed frame also plays a major part in setting the tone. This sultry number from Dreams features a high-backed headboard, button detailing and grey velvet upholstery. It also comes with sprung slats for additional support and comfort. And with £603 off (was £1,078), the price is right, too.

Kitchen / Dining

Ercol Originals 0392 Stacking Chair, £195.50 each (when you buy a set of four)

(Ercol)

These clever dining chairs in beech and elm with a clear matte finish combine versatility and style – their outward-facing, tapered legs mean they can be stacked vertically when not in use. Comfy features include the curved horizontal seat back, which provides extra support, plus a moulded, sturdy ash seat.

Brabantia Fall Front Bread Bin, £46.75

(Brabantia)

Choose from platinum and brilliant steel when picking up this sleek, simple bread bin. With a modern design and flat top for extra storage, this roomy container (46.5 x 25 x 18.7cm) has ample dimensions to store all your baked goods.

Cox & Cox Nantes Stylish White Washed Pine Storage Sideboard, £739.99

(Cox & Cox)

This elegant, freestanding sideboard, crafted from repurposed pine in a white wash finish, has three window-framed glazed doors and ample cupboard space – a great storage solution that works equally well in the kitchen or dining room. And when you buy it pre-loved you save 50 per cent (£755.01) off the retail price.

