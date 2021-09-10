Whether you’ve just bought your first house or you’re looking to give your interiors a refresh, there’s no denying that buying new home furnishings is both costly and time-consuming.

The plethora of choices can make shopping online a little overwhelming, so to make things easier (and cheaper), we’d recommend taking a look at eBay’s home outlet – our go-to destination for discounted homeware.

If you’ve only ever used eBay to shop for pre-loved and secondhand furniture, we’ve got news for you: it stocks brand new, discounted and most importantly, high-quality items from big-name brands, including the likes of Emma, Ercol, Brabantia, Made, The White Company and more.

Shopping from the brand outlet means you’ll benefit from discounts on the RRP of its bestselling items, for example, you’ll find dining sets from £99 and garden furniture from as little as £59.

What’s more, if you don’t receive an item, or if it doesn’t match the listing, you’re covered by eBay’s money back guarantee. And your chosen pieces are dispatched within just 30 days. All this is before you’ve even browsed the digital shelves of third-party sellers, who have a strong supply of stock from various retailers.

To help you shop eBay’s home outlet like a pro, we’ve done the hard work for you by handpicking some of the best items you need to add to your home, all at a heavily discounted price. From a new mattress for your bedroom or a coffee table for your living room, we’ve got you covered.

Bedroom

Emma hybrid renewed mattress: Was £309, now £262.65, ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

Emma is one of the leading bed-in-a-box brands, and for good reason too. This is its hybrid mattress, which has four layers, including foam for support and pocket springs for a little extra bounce. It’s said to be ideal for all types of sleepers, even if those of you that snooze on your back.

So, if it’s a comfortable mattress you’re after, you can sleep easy knowing you’ve secured one for just £262 – an absolute steal when you consider the RRP is often in the region of £809 for a double.

Buy now

Dreams deacon double: Was £649, now £325, ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

If you bought the Emma mattress above (good decision), give your bedroom a real update by investing in this bed frame. With a dark grey upholstered finish, it’s likely to suit most bedroom decors, while the button detailing on the headboard adds a little extra luxe. With 50 per cent off, it’s really a no-brainer, but if it’s not quite to your taste, the Dreams outlet hosts a whole range of other bed frames at a similarly reduced price.

Buy now

Living room

Made Orson dark blue wave left hand corner sofa: Was £1,049, now £734.99, ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

As brands go, Made is excellent for high-quality and on trend sofas that are designed to last. And thanks to eBay’s home outlet you can now secure one of its settees for a fraction of the price. Case in point this deep blue upholstered couch, which would comfortably seat four.

If it were us, we’d pair it with the Made Cecil burnt orange armchair (was £549, now £384.99, ebay.co.uk) to add a pop of colour. Both pieces are sold by one of eBay’s trusted sellers, and you’re covered by its money back guarantee in the unlikely event something goes wrong.

Buy now

Kitchen

Brabantia fall front bread bin, large: From £44.50, ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

While this might not be the most exciting purchase you make on eBay’s home outlet, it’s certainly a wise one if you want to make sure your loaves stay fresher for longer. It's from family-run Dutch brand Brabantia and has a modern, sleek design that would suit any kitchen.

What’s more, it comes with a 10-year guarantee and the brand is making planet-friendly moves to make its designs circular by 2035. As such a trusted kitchenware brand, we’d recommend browsing the Brabantia outlet for more deals.

Buy now

Dining room

Swoon Reva large dining table: Was £649, now £454.99, ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

This dining table can seat up to six people, so the large size makes it ideal for hosting everything from brunch to dinner parties and more. The tabletop is made from engineered concrete while the legs are steel, which gives it its industrial and minimalist appeal.

If this piques your interest, you won’t want to miss Swoon’s outlet where you’ll find discounted sofas (was £1,749, now £619.99, ebay.co.uk), coffee tables (was £429, now £234.99, ebay.co.uk), armchairs (was £999, now £619.99, ebay.co.uk) and more.

Buy now

For more offers on big-name furniture brands and 30 day returns head to the eBay home outlet now