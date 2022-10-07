Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

eBay: Top picks for updating your home sustainably and affordably

The online destination offers the perfect place to seek interior inspiration

Advertisement feature
Friday 07 October 2022 10:30
(Getty Images)

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home, or you are looking to update your current living space, eBay’s home and garden hub is the destination to know, thanks to its ability to provide serious interior inspiration.

As a mecca for all of your homeware needs, it provides you with an inventory of everything from brand new and refurbished pieces to pre-loved and vintage furniture all in one place.

Shop homeware favourites at Ebay.co.uk now

Not only can it help you score an affordable decor diamond, but its hub also allows you to invest in interior pieces in a more eco-conscious way, since buying secondhand or refurbished is more sustainable.

To help provide you with some inspiration, keep scrolling to shop our favourite items from the home and garden hub, which will allow you to build a home as unique as you are. You can thank us later.

DFS boxit sit style three-seater midnight blue velvet sofa: £799, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

For: A trend-led sofa

Looking for a new sofa for snuggling up on this winter? As one of the most expensive furniture investments you’ll likely make, it pays to shop at eBay’s home hub, since it’ll be more affordable, as well as better for the planet. And this design from DFS looks like the perfect addition to your living room. The dark green velvet makes it look particularly grand, and it’s also available in dark navy (£799, Ebay.co.uk) should you prefer.

Buy now

Visit Ebay.co.uk for more sofa options

BTFY French cane storage baskets: £49.99, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

For: Stylish storage

If your home is looking and feeling a little cluttered, finding stylish storage solutions could free up a bit of room. With rattan and cane designs reigning supreme in the world of interiors, these would make a lovely addition to your home. For something more affordable, these ivory tassel baskets (£24.99, Ebay.co.uk) will go with your current decor theme.

Visit Ebay.co.uk for more stylish storage solutions

Buy now

Sass and Belle bubble candleholder: £14.49, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

For: Instagram-worthy interiors

Small but mighty, bright and colourful candlestick holders can transform your living space and have become an Instagram sensation. Not only are they beautiful pieces of decor, but they’re also functional. So, if you’re looking for a contemporary way to display you’re favourite tapered candlesticks, this is the perfect option.

Visit Ebay.co.uk for more candlestick designs

Buy now

Simba orbit weighted blanket: £169, Ebay.co.uk

(Simba)

For: Moments of calm

Offering a way to soothe anxiety and bring a little extra comfort, weighted blankets are being heralded as being transformative. And thanks to Simba’s outlet on eBay, you can get the brand’s bestselling design for less. With sleep-inducing powers, it promises to relax you thanks to the weight of nano-beads. Prepare to enjoy better, deeper sleep.

Visit Ebay.co.uk for more blanket designs

Buy now

Shelving and storage ​​gold round wall mirror: From £29.95, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

For: Brightening your space

Few things work harder in your home than a great mirror. Offering a way to maximise natural light, they can even make your space seem larger and brighter. A round mirror is a firm favourite, and this one on eBay is available in a full range of sizes, from 40cm to 80cm.

Visit Ebay.co.uk for more mirror designs

Buy now

Rugsite wool multi striped rug: £39.99, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

For: Adding texture

With the cold wintery months nearing, a wool rug is a must-have. For something neutral, turn to this homely and hygge design that looks thick and hard-wearing. Owing to the deeply textured nature of this wool rug, it’ll likely feel lovely underfoot, and it will also add a different texture and dimension to a room.

Visit Ebay.co.uk for more rug options

Buy now

VonHaus bedside table cabinet: £54.99, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

For: Affordable bedroom furniture

Whether it’s for your university digs or your existing bedroom, eBay’s bedroom furniture is happily affordable. And this bedside cabinet looks like it’ll be a particularly chic addition to your room. Similarly, if you’re looking for a new bed frame, turn to VonHaus’s frame (£64.99, Ebay.co.uk), which costs less than £70.

Visit Ebay.co.uk for bedroom furniture under £150

Buy now

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in