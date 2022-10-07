eBay: Top picks for updating your home sustainably and affordably

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home, or you are looking to update your current living space, eBay’s home and garden hub is the destination to know, thanks to its ability to provide serious interior inspiration.

As a mecca for all of your homeware needs, it provides you with an inventory of everything from brand new and refurbished pieces to pre-loved and vintage furniture all in one place.

Not only can it help you score an affordable decor diamond, but its hub also allows you to invest in interior pieces in a more eco-conscious way, since buying secondhand or refurbished is more sustainable.

To help provide you with some inspiration, keep scrolling to shop our favourite items from the home and garden hub, which will allow you to build a home as unique as you are. You can thank us later.

DFS boxit sit style three-seater midnight blue velvet sofa: £799, Ebay.co.uk

For: A trend-led sofa

Looking for a new sofa for snuggling up on this winter? As one of the most expensive furniture investments you’ll likely make, it pays to shop at eBay’s home hub, since it’ll be more affordable, as well as better for the planet. And this design from DFS looks like the perfect addition to your living room. The dark green velvet makes it look particularly grand, and it’s also available in dark navy (£799, Ebay.co.uk) should you prefer.

BTFY French cane storage baskets: £49.99, Ebay.co.uk

For: Stylish storage

If your home is looking and feeling a little cluttered, finding stylish storage solutions could free up a bit of room. With rattan and cane designs reigning supreme in the world of interiors, these would make a lovely addition to your home. For something more affordable, these ivory tassel baskets (£24.99, Ebay.co.uk) will go with your current decor theme.

Sass and Belle bubble candleholder: £14.49, Ebay.co.uk

For: Instagram-worthy interiors

Small but mighty, bright and colourful candlestick holders can transform your living space and have become an Instagram sensation. Not only are they beautiful pieces of decor, but they’re also functional. So, if you’re looking for a contemporary way to display you’re favourite tapered candlesticks, this is the perfect option.

Simba orbit weighted blanket: £169, Ebay.co.uk

For: Moments of calm

Offering a way to soothe anxiety and bring a little extra comfort, weighted blankets are being heralded as being transformative. And thanks to Simba’s outlet on eBay, you can get the brand’s bestselling design for less. With sleep-inducing powers, it promises to relax you thanks to the weight of nano-beads. Prepare to enjoy better, deeper sleep.

Shelving and storage ​​gold round wall mirror: From £29.95, Ebay.co.uk

For: Brightening your space

Few things work harder in your home than a great mirror. Offering a way to maximise natural light, they can even make your space seem larger and brighter. A round mirror is a firm favourite, and this one on eBay is available in a full range of sizes, from 40cm to 80cm.

Rugsite wool multi striped rug: £39.99, Ebay.co.uk

For: Adding texture

With the cold wintery months nearing, a wool rug is a must-have. For something neutral, turn to this homely and hygge design that looks thick and hard-wearing. Owing to the deeply textured nature of this wool rug, it’ll likely feel lovely underfoot, and it will also add a different texture and dimension to a room.

VonHaus bedside table cabinet: £54.99, Ebay.co.uk

For: Affordable bedroom furniture

Whether it’s for your university digs or your existing bedroom, eBay’s bedroom furniture is happily affordable. And this bedside cabinet looks like it’ll be a particularly chic addition to your room. Similarly, if you’re looking for a new bed frame, turn to VonHaus’s frame (£64.99, Ebay.co.uk), which costs less than £70.

