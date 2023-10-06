Ed Sheeran shares why he’s dug his own grave in his backyard

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ed Sheeran already has his final resting place picked out.

The “Shape of You” singer isn’t wishing his life away, but he’s ensuring when the time comes there’s a grave readily available in his backyard. Speaking to GQ, the Grammy winner explained that he had not only dug his own spot but built a chapel behind his house with room for his family to rest as well.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” the 32-year-old admitted. According to Sheeran, the idea to construct the space came from the desire to place his family members who’ve been cremated together. But although the chapel is meant to service the dead, the “Perfect” artist revealed he’s hosted nuptials for friends there too.

Sheeran remarked: “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there. People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

As a father to two-year-old Lyra and one-year-old Jupiter, the musical icon wants to prepare for the day he passes. With a crypt set up before the day, his two children, who he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, will already have a place to visit him.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 31, wed in 2019 after dating for four years. And though the two didn’t start their romantic relationship until 2015, they’ve known each other all their lives. Both Sheeran and Seaborn grew up in Sheffield, England, before they were reacquainted in New York.

During the first episode of Sheeran’s Disney Plus documentary series, The Sum Of It All, the married pair reflected on their first date, with the couple revealing they went for a boat ride in New York’s Central Park.

“We rowed out into the middle of the lake,” the renowned artist noted. “And the boats just started surrounding us, all of these tourists.”

As they continued their time out on the lake, Sheeran and Seaborn noticed the surrounding spectators closing in on them.

“And then Chez [Sheeran’s nickname for Seaborn] goes: ‘Do you want me to row?’ and I said: ‘Cherry, the last thing is a picture of you rowing me!’” Sheeran proclaimed.

Further into the documentary, Sheeran and Seaborn spoke about their time attending Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk. “We had, I guess, flirted with the idea of flirting. Does that make sense?” Seaborn said. The two were toying with the idea of being more than just friends, but the timing wasn’t right with graduation approaching.

Sheeran added: “We did have a little smooch at that time and she basically went to university in America and I went on tour and we didn’t see each other for a few years.”