Ed Sheeran serves up pies and pints to football fans at Ipswich Town FC

Ed Sheeran served pints to delighted and surprised fans at Ipswich Town Football Club on Tuesday night.

The award-winning singer, who is also an Ipswich fan, got behind a bar at Portman Road to serve pints and pies.

Following the match Ed, 32, who grew up in Suffolk, was also filmed singing in the changing rooms alongside Ipswich Town’s players to his 2017 hit Perfect after their 3-0 victory over Hull City.

Ed, a lifelong fan of the Tractor Boys, became the shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s first teams in the 2021/22 season.