Ed Sheeran and Ipswich players celebrate win with dressing room sing-along

Ed Sheeran was caught singing along to his song Perfect with Ipswich Town players and staff after their 3-0 win over Hull.

The singer had earlier been seen pulling pints for fans at Portman Road, as part of his return home during a three-week break from his US tour, meeting the club’s players for the first time.

The singer grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk and still has a place of residence in the area and grew up supporting the club.

"He came down to the dressing room afterwards, which was nice," said manager Kieran McKenna, reported by East Anglian Daily Times.

"He’s so busy doing marvellous things, so this was the first time the players had met him.”

"They had a little bit of a sing-song together - ‘Perfect’. That’s a moment for everyone to enjoy - players and staff. He’s an important part of the football club and we really appreciate his support."

Sheeran has had a long-standing history with the club and has been their front-of-shirt sponsor since the 2021-22 season. He also received a token League One promotion-winners medal.

When Sheeran took over the shirt sponsorship, the club sold more home shirts than it had for 15 years and included a collaboration on a blackout third kit, which sold out in record time. All of the kits have included a design from Sheeran’s Equals album.

Ipswich have enjoyed a stellar start to the current season and Tuesday’s victory over Hull saw them move to the top of the Championship, with 25 points from their opening 10 matches.

Marcus Harness, Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns were on target for the club, and manager McKenna wants his side to keep enjoying their time on the field.

Ipswich only secured promotion to the second tier of English football last season, when they came second in league one, behind winner Plymouth Argyle.

But so far this season they have taken to the Championship, and sit ahead of former Premier League Champions Leicester, although the Foxes have played one game less.