'Very drunk' Ed Sheeran enjoys six-hour pub crawl with shots and beer pong

Ed Sheeran revealed he got “very drunk” on a six-hour pub crawl to celebrate the release of his latest album.

Autumn Variations, the artist’s seventh studio album, dropped on Friday 29 September.

To mark his latest success, Sheeran went bar hopping around New York City, surprising fans by buying all the drinks.

He was seen drinking a pint of beer in the first venue, but admitted the vibe was “not there yet” so moved on to another bar.

After a quick subway ride, Sheeran was seen playing beer pong and serving drinks as he mingled with fans.

“I’m very drunk right now,” he admitted at the end of the night.