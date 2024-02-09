Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Edward Enninful’s last British Vogue issue assembles 40 “icons” for cover photo.

The British Vogue editor-in-chief ended his tenure at the magazine with a bang. He recruited 40 of the biggest stars from the magazine’s history for a massive cover shoot for the March 2024 issue. This past December, they all reportedly came together for a photo shoot in New York City.

After sending out the invitations, he admitted in British Vogue that he held his breath “for weeks,” but they along with photographers Steven Meisel and Ned Rogers, hair creative director Guido Palau and his team, and famed makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team all showed up and showed out for his swan song.

“When it came to my last issue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women,” Enninful wrote in British Vogue. “Of course! Women have shaped British Vogue for close to 108 years now, and have certainly informed every moment of my six and a half year tenure here, to say nothing of leading and guiding me through my entire life.”

In the magazine, Enniful revealed that Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber carpooled to the shoot together, as did Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek, who had stayed together the night before and have developed a close friendship over the years. Enninful added he ensured the shoot stayed on schedule so that Hadid could get home to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with Zayn Malik.

“We are getting better at celebrating women of all ages,” Christy Turlington said of the magazine’s cover shoot, while Hayek added, “This shoot, it’s a statement of sisterhood.”

Beneath her own Instagram post, Selma Blair lavished Enninful in the caption: “Edward Enninful, the beautiful boy who grew up and commandeered these rooms and visions of them with deep care.”

Some of the cover stars posted glimpses of the photo shoot, including Gemma Chan who shared a moment capturing with her, Simone Ashley, and Oprah Winfrey, and another of her and her fellow cover stars engaged in a lively conversation.

The cover stars also reflected on Enninful’s accomplishments with the magazine, with many gushing over his first cover starring Adwoa Aboah. The model noted that it felt like an “absolute whirlwind” to be Enninful’s first cover star.

Winfrey, Jane Fonda, Miley Cyrus, Evangelista, Crawford, Gerber, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Hayek, Iman, Turlington, Serena Williams, Ashley, Cynthia Erivo, Chan, Laverne Cox, Jodie Comer, Jameela Jamil, Selma Blair, Ariana deBose, Cara Delevigne, Jourdan Dunn, Paloma Elsesser, Maya Jama, Vittoria Ceretti, Rina Sawayama, Aboah, Adut Akech, Naomi Campbell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Karen Elson, Anok Yai, Kate and Lila Moss all came together to celebrate the Enninful and the power of women highlighted in British Vogue‘s history.

The British Vogue March Issue is available for digital download and on newsstands as of 13 February.