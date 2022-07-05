Big Ekin-Su Energy: Why fans are praising the Love Island star
‘She’s actually started a movement,’ teases fan
If you’ve been waching Love Island, you’ll know all about its leading light: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.
Like Maura Higgins and Megan Barton Hanson before her, the 27-year-old actor has been credited for causing the most drama and controversy in the villa so far this series.
Reckless, determined, and unapologetically self-serving, Cülcüloğlu has been hailed by viewers as a “feminist icon”.
Hence why fans are now referring to chanelling their own “Ekin-Su energy” on social media.
“Nah she’s actually started a movement #loveisland,” tweeted one viewer alongside a screengrab of a Spotify playlist titled “Ekin-Su energy” that has been liked by more than 8,400 people.
The playlist featured subversive pop anthems by female solo artists, including “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo and “IDGAF” by Dua Lipa.
The tweet generated 19,000 likes and thousands of replies from other viewers in agreement that Cülcüloğlu is the best thing about this series of the ITV2 reality TV show.
“I’m acc scared of the disappointment I’ll experience next season cos ik these producers will never find another Ekin, like the withdrawal will KILL ME [sic],” tweeted one person.
“Unexpected hero of the summer 2022, added another.
As for what exactly fans mean by “Ekin-Su energy” is not clear, but some have described it as akin to “alpha” male energy and “BDE” (big d*** energy), the phrase that trended across social media in 2018.
“Ekin-Su is great I love her bde for sure,” tweeted one fan.
“Ekin-Su coming through with the BDE and I am here for it!” added another.
On Urban Dictionary, BDE is described as “confidence without cockiness. It is never misplaced and it cannot be simulated. It is the sexual equivalent of writing a check for $10k knowing you got it in the bank account [sic].”
Men often attached to BDE include Idris Elba, Chris Evans, the late Anthony Bourdain, Tom Hardy, Robert Downey Jr, and Pete Davidson.
But in recent years, several women have been praised on social media for having BDE, including Rihanna, Serena Williams and Cate Blanchett. Now Cülcüloğlu is among them.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies