A woman has claimed an electrician made advances at her while she was helping out in her husband’s furniture store, prompting her to call out the “audacity some men have”.

Maceon McCracken, who goes by the username @maceon.mccracken on TikTok, told a story about how her husband had recently opened up a furniture store in North Carolina that he’ll run solo or with help from his dad in a recent video. In the clip, she explained that she will sometimes work in the store’s office space or help out if the store gets crowded.

McCracken said the store was getting large ceiling fans installed in the showroom when both her husband and father-in-law were busy, so she dealt with the electrician. She said she moved some couches and other items around to give him space to work when she asked him for help. “I’d much rather take direction from you anyway,” he allegedly told her.

According to the TikToker, she thought the comment was “weird” but decided to brush it off and go back into the office space. Shortly after the electrician went into the office to use the bathroom and when he came out, he reportedly said: “I just have to tell you that like you’re gorgeous. it broke my heart when they told me out there that you were married, but like, that doesn’t bother me, and if you ever want to hang out sometime, like, let me know.”

The TikToker said he also made sure to let her know that he’d left a note for her in one of the couches they moved. McCracken said she was so shocked at his forwardness that she was speechless. But, because he still had work to do, she said she kept silent until her husband was preparing to leave the store, as she explained she didn’t want to be left alone with the man.

McCracken said she could see her husband beginning to get mad but made sure he wouldn’t say anything until after the fans were adjusted. After he left, she located the note and showed it to her viewers. The note read: “Not trying to get you in trouble but you are absolutely beautiful even though you’re married. If you ever want to just have some fun or anything, I’d love to.

“PS, if not, just disregard this note. You are gorgeous and the perfect example of what I think is stunning.”

According to the TikToker, she proceeded to show the note to her husband, as she told viewers that she normally would have let it slide but she knew the electrician would be coming back to work on other businesses in the building. “I was in so much shock because not only am I married, I’m married to the man who is paying you to do work in here,” McCracken said. “I shouldn’t have to feel uncomfortable in our place of business.”

In a follow-up video she explained that she gave the husband the note and “he was rightfully pissed off”. According to McCracken, he approached the electrician and handed him back the note, letting the man know that he could keep the note he wrote. In response, McCracken said the electrician told her husband that he was sorry and had no idea McCracken was his wife. “No more leaving notes for my wife in my couches,” her husband told the electrician, according to the TikToker.

In the comments, viewers expressed their own shock over the man’s “audacity”.

“‘That’s your wife? Misunderstanding man, I’m so sorry’ but his own note says admitting that he knows?!” one viewer wrote.

“I don’t think he knows what a misunderstanding is,” another user agreed.

The Independent has contacted McCracken for comment.