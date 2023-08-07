Matt Hancock jumps on Barbie trend with cringeworthy TikTok video

Matt Hancock has taken to TikTok to share a cringeworthy video in which he mimes along to Ryan Gosling’s ballad “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie film.

The former health secretary gestures to the camera as he walks along a beach in shorts and a white shirt to the backing track.

More than 15,000 comments have been left on the TikTok video, which has been viewed 1.4 million times in 12 hours.

“I’ve officially had enough,” one person wrote, while another said they didn’t have Hancock recreating a scene from the Barbie film on their “2023 bingo card”.