Spanish influencer Elena Huelva has died at the age of 20.

The news of her death was confirmed by a family member days after she said farewell to her fans in a teary eyed Instagram video.

“Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” Huelva’s family wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for everything.”

The Seville-based social media influencer died of Ewing sarcoma, which is a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.

Over the years, Huelva kept her fans updated on her recovery journey and was adored by many for her positive outlook on life.

In her latest clip shared from her hospital bed, the influencer revealed that her health had deteriorated significantly.

“Things are not going well,” Huelva said. “They found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous, as you know, because that’s where we breathe.”

Many fans have paid tribute to Huelva on social media.

“I have been following Elena Huelva a lot these months and my soul has broken right now. Hopefully more research is really needed. A hug to heaven,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “We owe Elena Huelva a deeply grateful memory for everything she has taught us. I wish I never had to. Cancer is not a battle, but a cause, one in which all powers must put ALL their efforts. Thank you, Elena.”

One person wrote: “Elena Huelva is a clear example that you have to live life and try everything no matter how difficult it may seem.”

Spanish presenter Xavi Martínez wrote: “Fly high Elena Huelva. We’re so lucky. How privileged we are. We cannot be forgotten on any of the mornings we wake up each day. Never.

“Nothing that ‘haunts’ us is that important. All the strength to his family and friends. Unforgettable example.”