Elevate your exercise with the Fitbit Charge 6

New innovations capable of enhancing workouts have exploded in popularity in recent years among fitness fans of all abilities.

Among them are wearable technologies which can help those looking to get fit access more information about their performance and health to hone their exercise regimes.

Since the launch of the first product in 2009, Fitbit devices have been among those at the forefront of this wave of fitness innovation.

Whether you are an existing Fitbit customer looking to upgrade or brand-new to Fitbit and curious to find out more, the arrival of the Fitbit Charge 6 could be a great opportunity for you to enhance how you exercise and take a more sophisticated approach to your health and wellbeing.

Find out more about the Fitbit Charge 6 at Currys

What is Fitbit

(Fitbit)

Fitbit is a brand of wearable technology which is worn on the wrist like a watch. It acts as a tracker and is aimed at helping users improve their fitness and health lifestyle with more accurate information on how they perform.

The technology can help track the benefits of multiple forms of exercise, assess stress management and ability to pair with Fitbit Premium to offer advanced health insights. The ultimate aim is to help anyone wanting to get fit to draw on more data to maximise their performance.

View the whole Fitbit range at Currys

Why choose the Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Charge 6 is the latest in the evolution of the Fitbit series and offers a multitude of feature enhancements to improve how you exercise.

Track your exercise

(Fitbit)

The most accurate HR tracker ever, the Fitbit Charge 6 features over 40 exercise models, twice as many as the previous model, can monitor your heart rate during vigorous types of exercise, including HIIT workouts, rowing, and spin classes. The enhanced precision can assist you in aligning your goals with your exercise ambitions and staying informed about steps, distance, and calories. Additionally, you can track various health metrics, such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate variability, breathing rate, and more.

Personalise workouts

Charge 6 can be connected via Bluetooth to a variety of compatible exercise machines such as treadmills, exercise bikes, rowers and more so heart-rates can be monitored in real-time. You can also discover when you are in fat burn, cardio or peak zones to tailor your exercise.

Get motivated with more music

Do you have a favourite playlist or artist to listen to maintain your motivation when in the gym or out running? Users can sync their workouts with the huge catalogue of tracks offered by YouTube music, meaning you can select your own soundtrack to keep you going when the going gets tough.

Keep on top of your stress

If you’ve had a bad day at work or a poor night’s sleep, then these factors can hamper your performance. By monitoring stress, sleep and activity, the Daily Readiness Score* can provide recommendations on what your body is capable of. This can ensure you don’t over do it or know when the time is right for you to hit the treadmill as hard as you can.

Pairs with other useful Google features

(Fitbit)

The Charge 6 is compatible with Android and iOS and can be paired with Google Maps which helps runners when navigating new courses or unfamiliar territory. It also allows users to utilise Google Wallet** so they can tap, pay and go without the inconvenience of carrying cash or a credit card.

Keep exercising for longer

The seven-day battery life can keep monitoring performance for longer without the need for regular charging. Please note, this is dependent on what features and functions are used.

Water resistant

Whether it’s through swimming or sweating during strenuous exercise, water resistance up to 50 metres can be invaluable in assisting you to monitor your performance and stay focused on your exercise goals.

Stay connected

Just because you are exercising doesn’t mean you are unreachable. Instead, the Charge 6 enables you to receive notifications for calls, texts and smartphone apps like Google Calendar, Gmail and WhatsApp.

Buy Now

View the whole Fitbit range at Currys

*Fitbit Premium Membership subscription required.

**Selected banks only.