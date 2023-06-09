Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An OnlyFans creator is being praised for her “legendary” response to Piers Morgan after he expressed concern over what her future children will think about her career.

Elle Brooke, 25, recently appeared on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the interview, Morgan quizzed Brooke about her previous aspirations to be a lawyer before she joined the sex work industry.

“I’m just curious about you being someone who embarks on a law career, who’s obviously very bright, went to university, packed it in just for money, to be effectively an online stripper. I mean, that’s what you do, right?” Morgan asked Brooke.

The OnlyFans model cheekily replied: “I could be a good lawyer, yes, but also am I good at doing other things on video and camera? Yes.”

The 58-year-old TV personality then asked Brooke how she thinks her future children would feel about her career as a sex worker. “Are you going to be proud that you have your little ones and they look at you and go:‘Didn’t you want to be a lawyer?’ and you go: ‘Yeah, but look at all my stuff!’”

Brooke responded: “They can cry in a Ferrari,” leaving Morgan seemingly speechless.

A clip of Brooke’s interview with Morgan was reposted to Twitter by viral news account Daily Loud, where it instantly received 35 million views. Twitter users immediately rushed to the comments to applaud Brooke for her “perfect” response to Morgan.

“The perfect response,” replied fellow OnlyFans creator Lily Alcott.

“This is legendary,” said someone else, while another wrote: “He was speechless.”

Meanwhile, some people took the opportunity to defend women in the sex work industry.

“It’s so funny how men’s first argument for OnlyFans is what hypothetical children will think,” shared one user on Twitter, while another said: “I think what her kids will care most about is if she’s a loving and active parent that takes good care of them.”

“I love her unapologetic attitude towards being and doing exactly what she wants to do with her brilliant mind and body,” a third person tweeted. “It’s always so funny how mad people get at beautiful women happily winning the game of life.”

“This obsession with asking female sex workers about future kids and husbands is so annoying,” someone else wrote. “Why does everything women do have to somehow relate to our wombs and the expectations of men? Women are not born to be mothers and wives, we’re born to be autonomous.”

As for Elle Brooke, she joined in on the fun when she replied to the viral interview moment: “Iconic if I do say so myself.”

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service created in 2016 by British entrepreneur Timothy Stokely. The online platform and app is largely used by YouTubers, fitness trainers, musicians, and sex workers as a way of making money directly from subscription-based content, rather than using a third party.

It now reportedly has more than 120 million registered users with more than two million content creators. The top earners on OnlyFans can make an estimated $100,000 or more monthly, with the platform having paid out more than $5bn to creators since its inception.

Many celebrities have joined the subscription-based platform. Recently, model Amber Rose revealed that she’s been open with her 10-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, who she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, about her OnlyFans career.

During an appearance on the High Low with Emrata podcast last February, she shared that one of Sebastian’s peers mentioned her OnlyFans account to him.

“He said that somebody told him: ‘Your mom is on OnlyFans,’” the model told podcast host Emily Ratajkowski. “And it was during the pandemic. I had to work…I had a whole conversation with him about it.”

Rose also revealed that Sebastian knows that she was “a stripper years ago” and said that telling him about it made her feel “desensitised”.

She continued: “I just explained everything to him, like when it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money.”

However, Rose maintained that her work experiences don’t affect her relationship with her child.

“Ultimately, in the grand scheme of things, when my son is like 20, 30 years old, he’s not gonna be like: ‘Mom I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born,’” she said. “It’s just the dumbest s***. I don’t understand how people think it’s a big deal.”

The Independent has contacted Elle Brooke for comment.