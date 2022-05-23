Ellen DeGeneres appears to reveal the sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s baby

Ellen DeGeneres has seemingly revealed the sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s three-month-old baby, as she referred to the infant as a “him” during an episode of her show.

The 64-year-old television host discussed Lawrence’s baby during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, as The Hunger Games star made an appearance via phone call. While on the phone, DeGeneres congratulated Lawrence for her new baby, before highlighting how they have become neighbours.

“This is a full-circle moment because people don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” DeGenres said.

“Now, I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby when I started this show 20 years ago,” she continued.

The comedian went on to note how she has heard Lawrence speak to her child, who she shares with her husband Cooke Maroney, before appearing to announce the sex of the actor’s baby.

“And by the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute,” the Finding Dory star told Lawrence. “I can hear you go, ‘I know…,’ It’s so sweet.”

The 31-year-old actor appeared to be pleased by DeGeneres’ comment, as she responded with: “Aw.”

TMZ first shared the news that the Don’t Look Up star had given birth to her first child last February. Lawrence publicly announced last September that she and Maroney were expecting. The couple was first spotted together in 2018 and officially tied the knot in October 2019.

Although Lawrence has kept her child out of the spotlight, she has previously shared her thoughts about motherhood.

While speaking to Vanity Fair last November, she said that while she was excited for the new things happening in her life, including becoming a mother, she intends to “protect” her child’s “privacy” as much as she can.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” she added. “And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”