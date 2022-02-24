Jennifer Lawrence is a new mother, according to reports.

Lawrence, 31, publicly announced last September that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were expecting their first child and, according to TMZ , she has now given birth in Los Angeles.

While the baby’s gender and exact date of birth still remain unknown, here’s everything the actress has said about motherhood.

During her early 20s, the Silver Lining’s Playbook star was looking forward to becoming a mother one day. In a 2012 interview with The Daily Beast, she even said she felt destined for it. However, with her trademark candor Lawrence went on to document the highs and lows and pressure of expectation around having a child. Following her pregnancy, her concern then shifted to fears around privacy and her family.

“It’s so weird for a 22-year-old to say it,” she explained in 2012. “I do feel like the reason I was put on this Earth is to be a mother, which is why it’s funny for me to end up with such an overwhelming career.”

However, as her career continued, the Hunger Games star’s interests in having a child weren’t nearly as strong. During an interview with E! News back in 2017, Lawrence was asked if she was feeling the pangs of motherhood, as she was getting older.

“Not at all,” she said in response at the time. “They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work!”

“When I was 21 or 22 I was like, ‘I can’t wait to be a mother,” she explained. She then had a shocked look on her face to express how she now felt, at the age of 27, about the idea.

But clearly, Lawrence’s thoughts about the topic changed once again.

Speaking to Vanity Fair last November, Lawrence noted that while she’s excited and grateful for this next chapter of her life, she wants to keep her family out of the spotlight.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” she added. “And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”