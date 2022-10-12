Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk shared that while he’s pretty positive that he doesn’t have any “other babies looming,” he’s still open to having more children.

The 51-year-old Tesla CEO opened up about his life as a father of 10 children in a recent interview with The Financial Times. When asked if he’s fathered any more children, Musk responded: “I’m pretty sure there are no other babies looming.”

He went on to explain that some of his peers have told him to have 500 children, which he thinks would be a “bit weird”.

Musk, who referred to himself as an “autumn chicken” at his age, also acknowledged that he’s only open to having more children down the line as long as he can be a good parent to them.

He then shared his prediction about civilsation, claiming that it “will not die with a bang, it will die with a whimper in adult diapers”.

Musk is notably the father of 10 with three different mothers. He welcomed his first child, Nevada, with his now ex-wife, Justine Wilson, in 2000. However, the infant tragically died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) when he was 10 weeks old. The couple, who divorced in 2008, now share 18-year-old twins, Griffin and Vivian, and 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

In May 2020, Musk and his now ex-girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed their first son, X AE A-XII. In December, two months after business magnate announced their breakup, they welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate.

Musk also made headlines in July when reports broke that he was the father of twins with Shivon Zilis, a high-ranking executive at one of his companies, Neuralink. Court documents showed that the two children were born in November 2021.

In July, the SpaceX founder seemingly addressed the court documents on Twitter and expressed why it was important to him to have more children.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” he tweeted.

Musk previously shared his stance on the country’s rising birth rate during a Wall Street Journal virtual event in December 2021, claiming that more people are needed worldwide.

“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said “If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words.”

When asked why he decided to have more children, he joked: “I try to set a good example. Gotta practice what I preach.”

Elsewhere in his interview with The Financial Times, Musk discussed his estranged daughter, Vivian, claiming that their relationship was negatively affected after she was influenced by people with a “neo-Marxist” mentality at her school. These comments also came shortly after the woman issued a court filing to cut ties with her father.

“It’s full-on communism . . . and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” Musk told the publication. “[The relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can’t win them all.”