Elon Musk 'voices concern' to Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Elon Musk says he has reached out to Kanye West to “express concerns” following the rapper’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic content.

The Tesla CEO, 51, had welcomed Ye, 45, back to Twitter after a two-year hiatus just 12 hours before the suspension.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Mr Musk said on Tuesday, 11 October.

Ye has since been invited to the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles to “understand how words can incite horrific violence.”

Sign up for our newsletters.