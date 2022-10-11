Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after posting antisemitic tweets

Kanye West has been invited to the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles after posting antisemitic messages online.

The rapper, 45, was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts, on which he had posted offensive material about Jewish people.

“Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the museum wrote in a statement cited by Page Six on Tuesday, 11 October.

